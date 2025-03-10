Vinicius Jr. Appeals for Real Madrid to Sign Brazilian International Teammate
Real Madrid is looking to strengthen its squad this summer and may be interested in a Brazilian right-back who comes with a recommendation from Vinicius Jr.
The Los Blancos forward has highlighted Flamengo right-back Wesley as a player the club should look to bring to the club.
The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the top talents in Brazil and will be part of the squad alongside Vini Jr. later this month.
According to reports from BrazilColuna do Fla (h/t World Soccer Talk), Vinicius Jr has urged Real Madrid to sign his international teammate, who he believes would add good competition at the right-back position.
Wesley has already made 115 appearances for Mengão, the same club Vinicius Jr started his soccer career. He was also part of the 2022 squad that won the Copa Libertadores.
Flamengo is said to be asking for $32 million, but with Real Madrid looking to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer from Liverpool, it doesn't seem like it would happen.
If the Trent deal did not happen, Wesley may be a target. The Real Madrid right-back position is weak, so it's an area that will likely be addressed in the summer.
