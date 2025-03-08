Marcelo Claims He Thought Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arrival Would End His Real Madrid Spell
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player to ever wear the Real Madrid shirt. The Portuguese superstar is the all time leading scorer in the club's history.
During his spell at Los Blancos, Ronaldo played alongside some world class superstars, one of those being Marcelo.
However, it was not always sunshine and roses in their relationship. Marcelo has revealed that he thought he'd have to leave the club when Ronaldo joined as the costliest player in the world at the time.
In a friendly between Brazil and Portugal, Ronaldo and Marcelo almost came to blows. This was of course before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his transfer to the Spanish capital. Looking back, Marcelo told La Revuelta:
My relationship with Cristiano started with a fight. I kicked him; he was very fast. He passed by, elbowed me, and I kicked him, and he grabbed me by the neck. I tried as well, but he was very tall. I received the message that Madrid was going to sign him in two months. And I thought, blimey, I'm leaving.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo instead went on to become a fearsome combination on the pitch, with Marcelo's assisting many of Ronaldo's goals. They played 332 matches as teammates and combined for 33 goals. Ronaldo and Marcelo won four UEFA Champions League titles together as well.
