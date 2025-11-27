Vinicius Jr. Reportedly Set to Take First Step Towards Signing New Real Madrid Deal

It's no secret that Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr. have been unable to reach an agreement on a new deal. Reports have suggested that the Brazilian was presented with a new contract in January of this year. However, despite being close to signing, he backed down as he would speak after the 2024-25 season.

The date came, and again, nothing was agreed upon between the two. It was said that the 25-year-old wanted closer to the annual salary that Kylian Mbappe was receiving, which is around $36 million (€31 million) due to his signing-on fee spread across the deal (per Capology). As Los Blancos did not pay a transfer fee for Mbappe, they were willing to make him the highest earner.

After several meetings where both sides could not agree on terms, Vini Jr. could depart next summer. However, fresh reports suggest he is much closer to signing a new contract and will take the first step.

Vinicius Jr. Willing to Accept Wage Offers

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to MD, Vinicius Jr. is ready to lower his contract demands, the first step towards agreeing on a new deal. It has never been said that he does not want to stay in Madrid; he wants to be on par with Mbappe in earnings, which he feels he deserves.

The club were said to be ready to improve his current deal to $21 million (€18 million) annually. Vinicius Jr. currently earns $17.5 million (€15 million), which is below Jude Bellingham's deal when he signed in 2023. However, the new contract for Vini Jr. would put him alongside the Englishman.

It would be a massive boost for Real Madrid and Alonso if he were to sign a new deal soon. It would take a lot of weight off their shoulders with the media spinning plenty of lines that may or may not be true.

🚨🇧🇷 Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr at FT…



Xabi: “His performance has been great. I’m very happy with Vini. It hurts that his goal got disallowed, we prepared that one and he deserved to score”. 🫂 pic.twitter.com/ZOcBOyUdhs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2025

Many have suggested that the club were willing to cash in on the FIFA World Player of the Year if he did not sign before next summer. His contract expires in June 2027, and they did not want to risk losing him on a free transfer. Premier League clubs and Saudi Pro League teams have shown interest over the past few seasons, but they may have to look elsewhere if the reports are accurate.

There is no doubt that Vinicius Jr. is one of the best players in the world, and rumors will continue until a deal is signed.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Journalist Edu Aguirre Reveals the Relationship Between Xabi Alonso and Players Has Changed

Analyzing the Performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win vs Olympiacos

Xabi Alonso Could Reportedly Coach Premier League Side if Sacked By Real Madrid