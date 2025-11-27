Journalist Edu Aguirre Reveals the Relationship Between Xabi Alonso and Players Has Changed

It was a welcome three points for Real Madrid in the Champions League, ending a run of three games without a win across all competitions. The results have meant the media has been on top of head coach Xabi Alonso, but not only because of that.

A lot has been said about the relationship between Alonso and some of the senior players. The biggest problem, according to reports, was between him and Vinicius Jr. That was on full display in El Clasico when he reacted angrily to being substituted.

Tensions have led Vini Jr. to hold off on contract talks, according to reports. However, things may be looking much better for the team.

Relationship Between Xabi Alonso and Players Stronger

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Journalist Edu Aguirre claimed on the show 'El Chiringuito' that there has been a significant turning point at the club. He has revealed that since the draw against Elche in La Liga, Xabi Alonso and some of the senior players have held meetings to bring the team closer together after frictions.

"We can talk about a significant turning point in Xabi Alonso's relationship with the rest of the dressing room in the last few hours, in the last two days. He has been meeting with different players. I'm told there have been small meetings in groups of three or four, trying to get closer to them." Edu Aguirre

Aguirre revealed more, relaying how the meeting reportedly went. That included how both sides can improve their communication and better work together. In just a few days, the relationships have grown stronger.

Telling them how I could improve with them. How the atmosphere could be improved. If there was anything I could do better. There's been a rapprochement. Just today at the hotel, he met with six or seven players, and they accepted him quite well. The feeling , at least in the last two or three days after the Elche match, has improved considerably. Even with the senior players." Edu Aguirre

🚨🇧🇷 Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr at FT…



Xabi: “His performance has been great. I’m very happy with Vini. It hurts that his goal got disallowed, we prepared that one and he deserved to score”. 🫂 pic.twitter.com/ZOcBOyUdhs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2025

Alonso and Vinicius Jr. were seen embracing at the final whistle after the 4-3 win against Olympiacos in the Champions League. It's a good sign, but will it be the same if the team had dropped points again? If the reports are accurate, maybe it comes at a critical time, knowing that it was affecting results.

Can they take that into the weekend's game against Girona and hold their lead at the top of La Liga?

