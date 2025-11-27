Xabi Alonso Could Reportedly Coach Premier League Side if Sacked By Real Madrid

After a strong start to the 2025-26 season for Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, he is now feeling some heat. After a loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, Los Blancos have now drawn back-to-back games in La Liga.

They still top the standings by one point, but the pressure has turned up a little. There have been media reports suggesting his job is not as secure as some may think. That is not due to the performances on the field, but more to his relationships with some of the bigger personalities on the team.

Vinicius Jr. is the main issue, with Alonso not giving him the minutes he is used to. It has not gone down well with the Brazilian, who is the current FIFA Best Player in the World. Other reports have suggested it's not just Vini Jr. who has issues with the coach; Rodrygo and others have also had difficulties with the new head coach. That has resulted in rumors that Alonso's job is not safe.

Xabi Alonso Eyeing Liverpool Job if Sacked By Real Madrid

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A Football365 report, citing sources, reveals that if Xabi Alonso is fired, he would be very interested in the Liverpool job. It's no secret that Alonso, who was once a Liverpool player, still loves the club. The hierarchy also had him down as a first-choice replacement for Jurgen Klopp. However, the time was not right with him coming off a Bundesliga trophy with Bayer Leverkusen.

The news is that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is under pressure as well. After winning the Premier League title in his debut season, the Reds are struggling big time.

The Merseyside club sits in 12th position, 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal. They have now lost six of 12 league games, and retaining their Premier League title looks unlikely even at this early stage. In the Champions League, they are faring better, winning three of four games.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Despite the report, it feels unlikely at this stage of the season that both will leave their posts. Even after this season, they will likely be in charge. However, in sport, you can never know 100% what will happen.

For Alonso, his situation is unpredictable. If reports are accurate that there is a rift between players, then the club will have to decide whether he can lead the team forward with such problems. Maybe in the future, he could be the head coach of Liverpool.

