Vinicius Jr Snubs Real Madrid's Attempts To Negotiate New Contract
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr has refused to enter new contract negotiation talks with the club.
As per Relevo, Los Blancos wanted to offer the Brazilian superstar a new deal despite his current contract running until the end of the 2026-27 season. The club reportedly did so to make Vinicius feel that he remains a key player despite Kylian Mbappe's free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
The superstar attacker received a contract worth one billion euros from the Saudi Pro League last summer which prompted Real Madrid to contact Vinicius' agents regarding a contract renewal. The skilled attacker reportedly thanked the club for their interest, but refused to enter negotiations as he wants to wait for the right moment.
He is currently earning 25 million Euros per season in his current deal (per Capology).
Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid career so far
Vinicius, currently 24, joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has so far scored 91 goals and provided 81 assists in 279 appearances for the club. In recent seasons, the winger has become one of the key forces for Carlo Ancelotti's team.
He helped the team win La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season by scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions.
Vinicius was one of the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or, but only finished second as Rodri eventually claimed the prize. However, he has started the season in dazzling form, already bagging eight goals and seven assists in 15 appearances, managing a goal contribution per game.
Along with Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius is part of a fearsome Real Madrid attacking trio.
