Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Beefs Up Personal Security Amid Safety Concerns
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has had to deal with fame since he was 16, making his soccer debut for his boyhood team, Birmingham City. That has intensified since his move from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid.
As the biggest club in the world, once you are a Real Madrid player, you are known across the globe. Madrid fans will mob you outside the stadium and in the street. Due to the increase in fan interactions, Bellingham has beefed up his personal security.
Jude Bellingham Seen with Personal Security Aide
Pictures emerged in the UK Newspaper the Mirror of Jude Bellingham out for dinner with his mother, Denise, accompanied by a personal bodyguard.
Bellingham has become one of the most recognized faces in the world of sport and has been seen plenty of times drawing a crowd of fans when out with his family and friends during his down time.
In the summer, German police escorted him to his car alongside his mother after he visited an eatery in the country. Nothing malicious happened, but perhaps the hiring of the bodyguard keeps his mind at ease when he is out and about.
The Englishman lives with his mum in the Spanish capital's exclusive La Finca neighborhood, which is known as Madrid's Beverly Hills. The area has heavy security presences, and several other Real Madrid teammates also own houses there.
Bellingham is now seeing a new height of fame as a Real Madrid player; adding extra security is nothing indifferent to new players who signed for Los Blancos.
