Bandits Infielder Named AUSL MVP
Prior to Game One of the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Championship, Bandits infielder Erin Coffel was named the 2025 Most Valuable Player.
MVP is decided by votes from the AUSL’s Player Executive Committee, advisors, general managers, head coaches, members of the AUSL broadcast team, beat writers, and select members of the press, as well as fan polling through AUSL’s social media accounts.
Coffel, who also won the league’s Hitter of the Year award and landed on the All-Defensive team earlier this week, was key in the Bandits clinching the postseason and landing second in the standings.
She led the team to a 15-9 record with four triples, 28 runs batted in, a .410 batting average while owning a league-high .869 slugging percentage and a .566 on-base percentage. She also owns a league-high of being hit by a pitch 13 times and opened the season by reaching base safely in 19 straight games, which is the longest in league history.
“Erin Coffel delivered an exceptional season that truly set the standard in our inaugural year,” said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng in the press release. “Her power at the plate, consistency in the field, and relentless competitiveness made her a force in every game she played. Most importantly, she elevated everyone around her and played a vital role in helping propel the Bandits to compete for the AUSL Championship. We’re proud to recognize her as our first AUSL MVP.”
While her success at the plate highlights her season, the University of Kentucky alum was near-perfect on defense as well. While seeing action at second, shortstop, and third base, she holds a .986 fielding percentage.
Surprised on the field with the award in Tuscaloosa, Coffel will not try to lead her team to a first-ever AUSL championship title in a best-of-three series against the Talons.