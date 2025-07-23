Softball On SI

AUSL Unveils First-Ever All-Defensive Team Honors

Allison Smith

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced its All-Defensive Team after its inaugural season on Wednesday.

The members of the All-Defensive Team are:

  • Jadelyn Allchin (Talons), Outfield
  • Erin Coffel (Bandits), Middle Infield
  • Georgina Corrick (Talons), Pitcher
  • Hannah Flippen (Talons), Middle Infield
  • Ana Gold (Blaze), Corner Infield
  • Baylee Klingler (Blaze), Utility
  • Korbe Otis (Blaze), Outfield
  • Sharlize Palacios (Talons), Catcher
  • Sierra Sacco (Talons), Outfield
  • Jessi Warren (Volts), Corner Infield

The All-Defensive Team is rounded out by Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Flippen, Pitcher of the Year Georgina Corrick, Hitter of the Year Erin Coffel, and Rookie of the Year Ana Gold.

The All-Defensive Team members have made some of the most spectacular and social media viral plays of the year, especially corner infielder Warren (Volts) and outfielder Allchin (Talons).

However, Corrick and Sacco lead the list with a perfect .1000 fielding percentage.

The members of the All-Defensive Team, as well as the other award winners, were chosen by a combination of AUSL Player Executive Committee members, AUSL advisors, General Managers and Head Coaches, members of the AUSL broadcast team, beat writers, select members of the press, and fan polling through AUSL social media accounts. 

Commissioner Kim Ng explained that these players had a large impact on the field but also off the field in the league's first season.

"These honors reflect not only their outstanding performance on the field, but also their leadership, professionalism, and contributions to an unforgettable inaugural AUSL season," she said. "This has been a landmark year for professional softball, and the efforts of all our athletes have played a vital role in shaping the foundation and future of this league. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful for the excellence they represent.”

