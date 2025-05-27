11 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schools Without Softball? The List Will Surprise You
The NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Committee revealed its field of 64 for the 2025 postseason and the list includes 11 schools that don't have softball programs.
Some of the schools have discussed starting a program in the past but others came as a bit of a surprise.
Let's take a look at the schools that haven't jumped on board with the popularity of softball.
Vanderbilt, SEC
Vanderbilt is the only school in the Southeastern Conference that does not have a softball program. Meanwhile, Tim Corbin has built a baseball powerhouse that has many wondering why the same couldn't be done for softball.
The issue Vanderbilt faces is a lack of space. The campus is landlocked and would have to build a stadium off campus if it ever happens.
Miami, ACC
Otherwise known as The U, Miami is surrounded by talented programs in Florida, but has never fielded a softball team.
Florida State, Florida, North Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida, Central Florida, the list goes on and on. Perhaps one day, the Hurricanes will have a softball program.
Wake Forest, ACC
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have made a couple of appearances at the Men's College World Series, with their most recent trip to Omaha coming in 2023.
However, there has been little talk about the school starting a softball program. How much longer will WF be without one when NC State, Duke, and UNC are nearby? Who knows?
Cincinnati, Big 12
The Big 12 is actually the smallest of the Power 4 conferences when it comes to softball. With 16 members, there are only 11 softball programs.
Cincinnati actually already has more women's sports than men's on campus, including lacrosse, which could be taking the spot of softball.
Kansas State, Big 12
Kansas State is playing in its sixth NCAA baseball tournament this year, but doesn't have the other bat-and-ball sport.
The Wildcats would have a difficult time starting a program with Kansas and Wichita State as competition for in-state kids, but imagine if players like Kelsey Stewart or NiJaree Canady had another option to stay home for college?
TCU, Big 12
Texas Christian has such a storied baseball program and has played in the CWS six times. As a private school, it would be similar to Vanderbilt if the Horned Frogs ever put a product on the field.
West Virginia, Big 12
People have been curious about West Virginia lately, at least Google Trends says so. The Mountaineers have experimented with other sports in the past, like tennis and men's track & field, but eventually cut both programs.
Southern California, Big Ten
With a rivalry like USC and UCLA, it is mind-boggling that the Trojans don't have softball. However, they do have lacrosse and water polo.
If the Trojans ever did start a softball program, it would immediately be successful with all the talent on the West Coast.
Dallas Baptist, CUSA
The DBU baseball program is playing in its 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament, while not having softball.
However, the school does have a STUNT team.
Northeastern, CAA
The Northeastern Huskies are a top-25 program this season on the baseball field, but don't have a softball team. The reason is unknown, but their women's ice hockey program is pretty decent.
Little Rock, OVC
The Little Rock Trojans have had a few moments on the national stage, and another one involves them heading to the Baton Rouge Regional for baseball. While they don't have a softball program, adding one is probably not on the school's radar.