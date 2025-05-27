Radio Star Bobby Bones Puts Softball in Spotlight with Arkansas Super Regional, Dot Richardson Interview
Bobby Bones can be heard on airwaves across the United States weekday mornings, brightening mornings with "The Bobby Bones Show." He's also a stand-up comedian, a best-selling author, a chart-topping recording artist, a TV personality, and a philanthropist.
While doing all of those things, he's also a softball fan.
Bones has always been an Arkansas Razorbacks fan but since marrying into the Gasso family, he has been seen at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, Women's College World Series and most recently, the Fayeteville Super Regional.
The host proved his true fandom when he told listeners on Friday that they were recording the show earlier than normal because the Arkansas game was moved up to 11 a.m. because of weather.
"As soon as the show is over, I have to go to Fayetteville," Bones said. "I have to go to the game."
Bones was at Bogle Park for all three games and was left heartbroken when the Ole Miss Rebels came out victorious on Sunday.
Bones, whose brother-in-law is Arkansas assistant coach DJ Gasso, also has a football podcast called 25 Whistles and, for the "maybe, the first time" in the history of the podcast, interviewed a softball coach.
Liberty stole the show during Regional weekend, and Bones took the opportunity to air an interview with head coach Dot Richardson on Friday before the Flames played the Oregon Ducks.
Richardson reminisced on the historic weekend in College Station, her Olympic career, and how she ended up at Liberty after spending years as an orthopedic surgeon and politician.
The Ducks ended up sweeping the Flames in two games but the interview is still worth a listen.
Having support from someone like Bones in this sport will only help introduce it to people who might not watch it regularly, and perhaps, growing the game is something all fans can agree on.