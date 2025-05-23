Patrick Mahomes Watched Texas Tech Softball Make History During Commercial Shoot
Patrick Mahomes didn't let a commercial shoot stop him from watching his alma mater make history on the softball field Friday afternoon.
Mahomes, who helped Texas Tech recruit NiJaree Canady to Lubbock, shared a video on social media of him watching the game while dressed in a suit on a football field.
Canady, who grew up in Kansas as a multi-sport star, played basketball and tackle football growing up. She's also a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. Mahomes was just one of many who made phone calls to the pitcher after she went into the transfer portal, except his phone call was a little more special. He found time during a vacation in Italy to talk to Canady while she was on a visit in Lubbock.
"I'm not going to say any names, but another program had a very important person call me and there was no caller ID, so I couldn't call him back or anything," Canady told ESPN. "But Patrick Mahomes, I have his number, I can reach out to him. So I think that's cool. Last July, we were eating lunch and had a beautiful view of the whole football stadium. Someone told me, just send a picture to Patrick to see if he responds. He's preparing for the season, and then I think within 10 minutes he got back to me."
On Friday, Canady delivered the Red Raiders to the promised land – the Women's College World Series and she did it on the road, in Tallahassee and against an experience team with a national title under its belt.
The Red Raiders beat the Florida State Seminoles 2-1 behind a complete-game performance from Canady and will continue to ride her $1 million arm all the way to Oklahoma City.