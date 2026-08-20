11 Teams Announced for 2027 Shriner's Clearwater Invitational in February

ESPN and the Shriner's Children's Clearwater Invitational announced an 11-team field for its event in February.

The event has recently featured 16 teams playing 40 games over four days.

It is unknown whether more teams will be added or if the field has been reduced for 2027.

The announced teams represent six conferences: ACC, American, Big 10, Big 12, Conference USA and SEC. Eight of the teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2026.

2026 Shriner's Children's Clearwater Invitational Participants

Clemson

East Carolina

Florida State

Liberty

Oklahoma State

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

UCF

Virginia Tech

Washington

Texas Tech headlines the event, making its third consecutive appearance in Clearwater.

The Red Raiders have been the national runner-up in the NCAA Tournament for the past two years and are fresh off a transfer portal window that brought seven new players into the fold.

Notable players no longer with the Red Raiders are Nijary Canady, Samantha Lincoln and Jackie Lis. Some of the new players added via the portal are former Oklahoma All-American outfielder Kasidi Pickering; former LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener and former Florida State All-American third baseman Jaysoni Beachum.

The Florida State Seminoles may get to face their former teammate. The Seminoles lost Beachum to the Red Raiders, as well as All-American shortstop Isa Torres to the Texas Longhorns during the off-season.

Florida State may also look for a measure of revenge against the University of Central Florida Knights, as they have a potential matchup looming. The Knights ousted the Seminoles in the 2026 Tallahassee Regional, prevailing in the winner-take-all game by a score of 4-2. It was the first time UCF had beaten Florida State since 2011 and the first win ever over the Seminoles in NCAA Tournament play.

Kenny Gajewski will lead the Oklahoma State Cowgirls into Clearwater with a new-look pitching staff, featuring former Mississippi State transfer Delainey Everett and former Ole Miss pitcher Payton Kennedy.

The Cowgirls were heavily reliant on Ruby Meylan in 2026. The All-American went 29-9 last season and threw 244.2 innings out of 376 innings pitched by the team.

Texas A&M will feature some highly touted transfers of their own when they hit the field in Clearwater. Arkansas transfers Kennedy Miller and Atalyia Rio will bring World Series experience to the Aggies.

Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Madison Azua will bring the heat in the circle. The former Texas State lefty posted a 1.95 earned run average in 2026. She led the Bobcats with 236 strikeouts and 244.2 innings pitched.

Virginia Tech will make its third all-time appearance in Clearwater, but first since 2023.

The Hokies look to be strong in 2027, returning a majority of their starting lineup, including All-American Jordan Lynch and pitchers Bree Carrico and Emma Mazzarone.

Schedules for the Shriner's Children's Clearwater Invitational have not been announced to date. They are expected to be released in November. All of the games will be aired on ESPN.