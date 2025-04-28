Softball On SI

2025 NCAA Division I Softball Conference Champions: Regular Season Title Tracker

Stay updated with the 2025 NCAA Division I softball regular season as we track every conference champion across the country in this comprehensive title tracker.

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady pitches against Arizona State during a Big 12 Conference softball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field.
Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady pitches against Arizona State during a Big 12 Conference softball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As May gets underway, the regular season is slowly coming to an end and conference tournaments are heating up.

While there is only one conference that doesn't have a tournament, here is a one-stop shop to find all of the regular season conference champions.

America East: Binghamton

AAC:

ASUN Gold:

ASUN Graphite: North Florida

Atlantic 10:

ACC:

Big 12: Texas Tech

Big East:

Big Sky: Idaho State

Big South: Radford

Big Ten:

Big West:

CAA:

C-USA: Liberty

Horizon:

Ivy:

MAAC:

MAC:

MEAC: Howard

Missouri Valley:

Mountain West:

NEC:

Ohio Valley:

Patriot:

SEC:

Southern:

Southland:

SWAC:

Summit:

Sun Belt:

WCC:

WAC: Grand Canyon

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

