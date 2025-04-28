2025 NCAA Division I Softball Conference Champions: Regular Season Title Tracker
Stay updated with the 2025 NCAA Division I softball regular season as we track every conference champion across the country in this comprehensive title tracker.
As May gets underway, the regular season is slowly coming to an end and conference tournaments are heating up.
While there is only one conference that doesn't have a tournament, here is a one-stop shop to find all of the regular season conference champions.
America East: Binghamton
AAC:
ASUN Gold:
ASUN Graphite: North Florida
Atlantic 10:
ACC:
Big 12: Texas Tech
Big East:
Big Sky: Idaho State
Big South: Radford
Big Ten:
Big West:
CAA:
C-USA: Liberty
Horizon:
Ivy:
MAAC:
MAC:
MEAC: Howard
Missouri Valley:
Mountain West:
NEC:
Ohio Valley:
Patriot:
SEC:
Southern:
Southland:
SWAC:
Summit:
Sun Belt:
WCC:
WAC: Grand Canyon
