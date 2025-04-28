Texas Tech Softball Wins First-Ever Big 12 Regular Season Title
It was hard to imagine Gerry Glasco coaching another program after winning five straight conference titles with Louisiana.
However, he took a chance when Texas Tech called, and the vision set before him became a reality on Saturday against Arizona State at Rocky Johnson Field.
A doubleheader sweep of the Sun Devils gave the Red Raiders their first Big 12 title in program history.
The celebration lasted nearly an hour after the final out was recorded. Players took turns hoisting the trophy and taking photos, soaking in every second of the historic moment.
"I've never got to be a part of anything like that," Glasco said, "so that was really neat. We never celebrated during the season, and I think there, it's kind of expected you're going to win the Sun Belt when the season starts. Then here, it's like a dream to win the Big 12."
The Red Raiders clinched a share of the conference with a 9-0 win in Game 1 and won the Big 12 outright with a 3-0 victory in Game 2.
NiJaree Canady and Chloe Riassetto combined to throw 12.0 shutout innings, allowing just six hits while striking out 13 batters and issuing just four walks.
With the second game in a scoreless tie, the sophomore Reagan Johnson drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with the bases loaded and two outs.
"Raegan is a great hitter, she gets big hits - she's done it all year long," Glasco told the media when asked about her at-bat postgame. "I wanted her in the lineup against Brown because she matches up with the rise ball, her and Alana Johnson really match up with a rise ball pitcher as well as anyone on our roster and they both came through in that big inning, it was huge."
Victoria Valdez put the exclamation point on the win, driving in two runs.
The Red Raiders dropped the series finale 7-3 on Sunday and will host their last home and non-conference game of the season on Tuesday against Abilene Christian.