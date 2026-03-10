3 Takeaways from the First NCAA Softball RPI Rankings of 2026

The NCAA finally released the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) for Division I softball on Monday, and the results have shaken up the community.

RPI is a formulaic ranking system used by the selection committee to evaluate team resumes for tournament seeding, which mainly emphasizes teams’ Strength of Schedule.

These results allow programs and fans to understand how teams rate with their non-conference scheduling, which could be a huge indicator of hosting a Regional come May. The rankings are also good indicators of what teams are in a healthy position to make a strong postseason run.

Here are three takeaways from the first round of rankings.

Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings

Tennessee (23-0)- SOS: 6 Alabama (23-0)- SOS: 30 Nebraska (18-5)- SOS: 1 Texas (22-1)- SOS: 18 Florida (25-1)- SOS: 22 UCLA (21-3)- SOS 27 Arkansas (21-2)- SOS: 38 LSU (17-7)- SOS: 2 Mississippi State (24-2)- SOS: 52 Virginia Tech (21-2)- SOS: 58

LSU Tigers

Beth Torina’s squad hasn’t necessarily had the best start to the season, but their non-conference schedule is packed with tough competition, landing them at No. 2 in Strength of Schedule. Playing teams like Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Michigan State, Iowa, and South Alabama is setting the Tigers up for a hosting spot.

They recently dropped three games to undefeated Tennessee to kick off conference play, but will face Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State throughout April.

Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners

Fans weren’t too thrilled to see these two top-ranked teams far down the RPI list, but neither of their non-conference schedules helps their case.

Aside from Virginia (194) and Arkansas (70), Texas Tech (137) and Oklahoma (67) have the two worst non-conference strength of schedule of the top 20 teams.

The Sooners will inevitably be fine come tournament time, because their SEC schedule and games against Oklahoma State will boost them, but it might be tough for the Red Raiders to climb up.

Rather than playing against top-tier teams at the Mary Nutter Classic in February , like UCLA, Nebraska, Oregon, or even Oklahoma, Texas Tech played Bethune-Cookman, Fresno State, Fullerton, San Diego State, UC Riverside, and Team Japan. The game against Team Japan does not count toward the season, which ultimately hurts their Strength of Schedule.

Texas Tech's Big 12 schedule may be helpful with games against Arizona, UCF, Arizona State, and Utah, but they won’t see the OSU Cowgirls at all. With only one loss on the season thus far, they could be on their way to getting a top seed, but they need to go unscathed the rest of the season, or they may be on the road for Super Regionals.

McNeese Cowgirls

Standing at No.16 in the RPI rankings, McNeese has built one heck of a non-conference schedule. Texas Tech, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Houston, and Iowa are just a few of the top names they face in 2026.

Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, they probably won’t host, just given the strength of the Southland Conference, but the team is going to be miles ahead given their experience come postseason.

