NCAA Unveils Initial 2026 Softball RPI Rankings

After weeks of anticipation, the NCAA has finally released the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) for Division I softball.

RPI is a formulaic ranking system used by the selection committee to evaluate team resumes for tournament seeding, which mainly emphasizes teams’ Strength of Schedule. It consists of three weighted components: 25 percent team winning percentage, 50 percent opponents' winning percentage, and 25 percent opponents' opponents' winning percentage.

The first RPI rankings of the 2026 season vary slightly from the regular Top 25 Rankings that the four major polls have released thus far. Favored teams like Texas Tech and Oklahoma don’t even fall into the Top 10, while Nebraska and Alabama highlight the Top 3, and mid-majors like Belmont and McNeese outweigh numerous Power 4 programs.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 teams, their Strength of Schedule, and current overall record. To see the full list, visit NCAA.

Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings

Tennessee (23-0)- SOS: 6 Alabama (23-0)- SOS: 30 Nebraska (18-5)- SOS: 1 Texas (22-1)- SOS: 18 Florida (25-1)- SOS: 22 UCLA (21-3)- SOS 27 Arkansas (21-2)- SOS: 38 LSU (17-7)- SOS: 2 Mississippi State (24-2)- SOS: 52 Virginia Tech (21-2)- SOS: 58

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders were ranked No.1 in every major poll in the postseason and have since fallen into the No.2 spot, after losing one game so far to Nebraska. With phenomenal transfers rolling right into success in their first season in Lubbock, all the pressure is on the team to either get back to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) or win a national title.

But when looking at RPI and Strength of Schedule, they’re lacking. Rather than playing against top-tier teams at the Mary Nutter Classic in February, like UCLA, Nebraska, Oregon, or even Oklahoma, Texas Tech played Bethune-Cookman, Fresno State, Fullerton, San Diego State, UC Riverside, and Team Japan. This can greatly affect their postseason seeding.

Alabama Crimson Tide

As just one of two top teams left undefeated, the Crimson Tide is led by pitcher Vic Moten and Jocelyn Briski. They opened conference play over the weekend and took down Ole Miss with three straight wins, securing the program's first SEC road sweep since 2023.

B1 | Junior RHP Jocelyn Briski (7-0, 1.30 ERA) gets her second start of the weekend#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/CcmngdrL38 — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) March 8, 2026

Though not facing too much competition so far this season, they are set to face Arkansas next week, followed by the Texas Longhorns and the also currently undefeated Tennessee Lady Vols in April.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers have been on a roll, knocking off top-ranked teams left and right. Behind aces Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen, and two-way Hannah Camenzind, Nebraska has taken wins against Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Washington, South Carolina, and Oklahoma State.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle has built quite a tough schedule and has had no problem plowing through it. In Big Ten play, they’ll continue the journey, facing UCLA at the end of March.

