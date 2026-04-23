5 College Softball Matchups to Watch This Weekend
With just two weeks of the regular season remaining, conference matchups this weekend could determine postseason fates for several programs.
Multiple games are set to be broadcast on ESPN. Here are five games you’re not going to want to miss.
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee
- April 25: SECN+
- April 26: ESPN2
- April 27: SECN
This SEC duel features some of the best pitchers in the game, like Lady Vols’ Karlyn Pickens and Crimson Tide’s Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten. These two are fighting in the conference standings, but Tennessee has been struggling lately. Pickens was yanked against Duke when she gave up three earned runs in the first inning, and Alabama’s offense may give her the same trouble.
No. 13 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
- April 24: SECN+
- April 25: ESPN2
- April 26: SECN+
Georgia upset Texas last weekend, while the Sooners have had a few uncharacteristic losses lately to Arkansas, Oklahoma State and the Longhorns. Oklahoma’s destructive lineup should have no trouble against Georgia’s pitching staff, but a series win for either team would greatly boost postseason seeding.
No. 14 LSU vs. No. 21 Mississippi State
- April 24-26: SECN+
LSU has jumped into the Top 10 of the RPI Rankings after a recent sweep over Ole Miss and two out of three victories over Arizona, and is looking to keep climbing. As for the Bulldogs, they desperately need this SEC series win, as they’ve only had one this season against South Carolina. With potential to host their first-ever Regional on the line, the Bulldogs need to be perfect.
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State
- April 24-25: ESPN2
- April 26: ESPN+
The Red Raiders have slipped in the Top 25 Rankings, and this potential pitcher’s duel between NiJaree Canady and Kenzie Brown could be a massive victory for the Sun Devils. Texas Tech hasn’t seen Big 12 play since April 10-12, when they dropped one game to Utah.
No. 12 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
- April 24: ACCNX
- April 25: ACCN
- April 26: ACCNX
Both teams are on a high this week after collecting massive upsets. The Seminoles took down Florida on Wednesday night, while the Yellow Jackets won the series over Virginia Tech. Everything is on the line in the series, as the Seminoles cannot afford any more ACC losses if they want to remain a Regional host. As for the Yellow Jackets, a series win would heavily boost them in the RPI rankings.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02