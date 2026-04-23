5 College Softball Matchups to Watch This Weekend

With just two weeks of the regular season remaining, conference matchups this weekend could determine postseason fates for several programs.

Multiple games are set to be broadcast on ESPN. Here are five games you’re not going to want to miss.

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee

April 25: SECN+

April 26: ESPN2

April 27: SECN

This SEC duel features some of the best pitchers in the game, like Lady Vols’ Karlyn Pickens and Crimson Tide’s Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten. These two are fighting in the conference standings, but Tennessee has been struggling lately. Pickens was yanked against Duke when she gave up three earned runs in the first inning, and Alabama’s offense may give her the same trouble.

No. 13 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

April 24: SECN+

April 25: ESPN2

April 26: SECN+

Georgia upset Texas last weekend, while the Sooners have had a few uncharacteristic losses lately to Arkansas, Oklahoma State and the Longhorns. Oklahoma’s destructive lineup should have no trouble against Georgia’s pitching staff, but a series win for either team would greatly boost postseason seeding.

Bela's 4th-straight game with a homer 😮‍💨



• Bela's 50th Career Homer

• HR 161 as a team, tying our program/NCAA record 👀 pic.twitter.com/SoGXyBgsmC — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 22, 2026

No. 14 LSU vs. No. 21 Mississippi State

April 24-26: SECN+

LSU has jumped into the Top 10 of the RPI Rankings after a recent sweep over Ole Miss and two out of three victories over Arizona, and is looking to keep climbing. As for the Bulldogs, they desperately need this SEC series win, as they’ve only had one this season against South Carolina. With potential to host their first-ever Regional on the line, the Bulldogs need to be perfect.

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

April 24-25: ESPN2

April 26: ESPN+

The Red Raiders have slipped in the Top 25 Rankings, and this potential pitcher’s duel between NiJaree Canady and Kenzie Brown could be a massive victory for the Sun Devils. Texas Tech hasn’t seen Big 12 play since April 10-12, when they dropped one game to Utah.

Lights out from the circle 😤



On Sunday, KB became the first ASU pitcher since Dallas Escobedo to reach 200 strikeouts in back-to-back seasons 😈#ForksUp /// #BeElite pic.twitter.com/BLYNDnXDXW — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) April 23, 2026

No. 12 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

April 24: ACCNX

April 25: ACCN

April 26: ACCNX

Both teams are on a high this week after collecting massive upsets. The Seminoles took down Florida on Wednesday night, while the Yellow Jackets won the series over Virginia Tech. Everything is on the line in the series, as the Seminoles cannot afford any more ACC losses if they want to remain a Regional host. As for the Yellow Jackets, a series win would heavily boost them in the RPI rankings.

NO. 13 FLORIDA STATE TAKES DOWN NO. 8 FLORIDA! @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/sHV83y6Cls — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 23, 2026