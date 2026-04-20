Nebraska Softball Dethrones Oklahoma to take No. 1 Spot in Softball America’s Rankings

For the fourth consecutive week, a new No.1 has taken over the Softball America Top 25 Rankings.

This time, the Nebraska Cornhuskers take the honors after going 17-1 in Big Ten Play behind two-way stars Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen.

Plus, the Sooners losing two uncharacteristic games to Oklahoma State and Arkansas allows the Cornhuskers to flourish.

As for the rest of the Top 10, the Texas A&M Aggies and Duke Blue Devils make an appearance, while UCLA and Arkansas swap places. Tennessee drops out after a mid-week loss to Duke.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.

College softball is pure madness. Nebraska rises to No. 1 while Texas A&M and Duke crash the Top 10



Full Top 25 here: https://t.co/SOvbKj1lFU pic.twitter.com/kMgHpE4rZs — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 20, 2026

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Nebraska (Previous Rank: 3) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 1) Alabama (Previous Rank: 2) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 4) UCLA (Previous Rank: 6) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 5) Florida (Previous Rank: 7) Texas (Previous Rank: 8) Texas A&M (Previous Rank: 11) Duke (Previous Rank: 14)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers have been rolling this season, and it was just a matter of time before they found the No.1 spot. With a 17-1 Big Ten record and massive wins over non-conference foes Texas, LSU, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and South Carolina, they’re going to be a tough one to knock off.

Nebraska is coming off a sweep of the Minnesota Gophers, extending its winning streak to 11. Frahm now has a 12-game hit streak and a 31-game on-base streak.

The Aggies scored nine runs in the second inning and added an insurance run in the fourth inning on Sunday to sweep the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The offense matched a season high with 15 hits, led by Paislie Allen, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Mya Perez also added a homer and a team-high four RBIs.

The Aggies are now 14-4 in SEC play.

Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils picked up their second Top 10 win of the season when they defeated the Tennessee Lady Vols 6-3.

The offense got hold of Karlyn Pickens immediately and jumped to a 3-0 lead. The ace only lasted one inning.

Jessica Oakland and Tyrina Jones led the offense with multi-hit nights. Jones homered to drive in two runs, while Oakland ripped a three-run shot.

Cassidy Curd was a force in the circle, no-hitting the Lady Vols through four innings. She finished the night after 5.1 innings, giving up three runs while striking out five.

NO. 14 DUKE TAKES DOWN NO. 9 TENNESSEE 😈@DukeSOFTBALL pic.twitter.com/B7fod8rFXP — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 16, 2026

The Blue Devils went on to sweep Boston College over the weekend.

Let’s recap…



• 34 runs in two games

• Oakland: 8-for-8, 3 HR, 2 2B, 8 RBI

• Shadek: 5-for-7, 2 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI

• Vega: 4-for-9, 2 HR, 8 RBI

• Lamar: 5-for-7, 2 RBI pic.twitter.com/HqM1Al6TBi — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) April 19, 2026