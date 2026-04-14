ACC Talent Shines in Latest Softball On SI Weekly Awards

The Atlantic Coast Conference had an outstanding week of softball and the Softball On SI Weekly Awards announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, reflect that.

Stanford snapped a historic streak for Florida State, Duke took two games North Carolina to win the series, and North Carolina State swept Cal.

Because FSU lost at Stanford, the nation's longest winning stream came to end and the baton was passed on to Southland favorite, Southeastern Louisiana.

Player of the Week: Aminah Vega, Duke Blue Devils

The senior infielder for the Duke Blue Devils was almost unstoppable at the plate in the three-game series against the UNC Tar Heels in softball's version of Tabacco Road.

Vega was 9-for-12 in a game against Liberty and then three against UNC. She recorded four doubles, four home runs, five runs batted in, and 10 runs scored.

In the four games, Vega reached base safely 14 times with three walks against the Flames and two against the Tar Heels.

Vega leads the team with a .471 batting average, 65 runs scored, 18 doubles, five triples, 133 total bases, 25 walks, .538 on-base percentage, and a .950 slugging percentage. She is tied for the team-lead with 66 hits and is second with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

Pitcher of the Week: Hallie Burns, Southeastern Louisiana Lions

The nation's longest winning streak of 23 games resides in Hammond, La.

Redshirt-sophomore pitcher Hallie Burns is a big reason why and after appearing in three games over the weekend, she has earned Pitcher of the Week honors by Softball On SI.

Burns pitched 2.0 innings against Southern Mississippi and 6.2 innings in two games against Lamar. She allowed one run on one hit in the three games and struck out six.

20 IN A ROW FOR SOUTHEASTERN@LionUpSoftball HOLDS ON IN HATTIESBURG FOR ITS 20TH STRAIGHT WIN!



LION. UP. 🦁⬆️ pic.twitter.com/OdyW0LRtTr — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) April 9, 2026

The right-hander allowed the lone unearned run to score against Southern Miss, when she issues one walk and a hit-by-pitch but that was the only blemish on her record for the weekend.

On the year, Burns is part of an elite staff that has an earned run average of 1.60. She has contributed with a 14-3 record in 25 appearances and 10 starts. She holds a 1.49 ERA across 75.0 innings pitched and has limited opposing batters to a .156 average.

Burns also leads the pitching staff with 75 strikeouts.

Freshman of the Week: Morgan Talley, NC State Wolfpack

Morgan Talley made quite the statement against Cal.

The freshman two-way player hit two grand slams in the series and tied a single-game program record with seven RBIs.

Her two grand slams marked just the fifth time in program history a player has hit two in the same season.

Talley appeared in four games for the Wolfpack, including all three against Cal and totaled 11 innings pitched. She allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and struck out 14.

Just a casual weekend at the 💎 for @MorgenTalley pic.twitter.com/tieDz0SoQm — NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 13, 2026

At the plate, Talley went off. She was 8-for-16 with a double, two home runs, four runs scored and 13 RBIs.

Talley has been a force for NC State all season. She leads the pitching staff a 12-6 record and 3.34 ERA. She also leads with 92 strikeouts and 96.1 innings pitched.

Offensively, she is first with 11 homers, and a .638 slugging percentage. She is third with a .331 batting average, 42 hits, and 37 RBIs.

Team of the Week: Stanford Cardinal

The Stanford Cardinal shook up the ACC standings and shocked the softball world with a three-game sweep of then-ranked No. 6 Florida State by scores of 9-8, 7-2, and 6-5 (8 innings).

Jessica Allister joined GMSA this morning to talk about Stanford's sweep of Florida State and the Cardinal's new stadium.



Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/n5FPtba9t2 @StanfordSball | @JessicaAllister pic.twitter.com/sTcS3VjkRH — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 14, 2026

Two of the three games ended in walk-off fashion. Jade Berry singled in the winning run on Sunday and Addyson Sheppard delivered a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh on Friday.

Saturday's game featured a seven-run fourth inning for Stanford.

Senior Taryn Kern also received her Golden Ticket from the AUSL to highlight the weekend.