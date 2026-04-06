When you knock off the top team, the crown becomes yours.

The Alabama Crimson Tide took down the former No.1 Texas Longhorns in two slugfests, allowing them to swoop in and grab the honors.

Aside from a new leader, not much changes within Softball America’s Top 10. The Tennessee Lady Vols are back in, replacing Georgia, and Florida State rises to No.6.

Kansas, Louisville, and Southeastern Louisiana join the Top 25.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.

Alabama dethrones Texas to claim the No. 1 spot this week 👑



Kansas, Louisville, and Southeastern Louisiana enter the Top 25 for the first time this season.



Find the entire Top 25 presented by @Go_Rout here: https://t.co/yVfTApg40X pic.twitter.com/OoJJVyW1aA — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 6, 2026

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Alabama (Previous Rank: 4) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 3) Texas (Previous Rank: 1) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 5) Florida State (Previous Rank: 8) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 6) Florida (Previous Rank: 7) UCLA (Previous Rank: 9) Tennessee (Previous Rank: 11)

Alabama Crimson Tide

With the series win over Texas, the Crimson Tide now holds six wins against other Top 10 teams. It was the first series win over a No.1-ranked team since defeating Florida in 2016, and the first series win at home over a top-ranked opponent since taking down Georgia in 2011.

ALABAMA WINS THE SERIES ‼️



No. 5 @AlabamaSB clinches the series over No. 1 Texas after a game three win, 7-4!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/6AbRbEbGDS — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 4, 2026

After losing the first game on Thursday, Alabama bounced back with a six-run second inning, including a bases-loaded double from Brooke Wells to drive in three runs on Friday.

Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten worked tremendously together in the circle, as Briski took the win and Moten threw a strong 5.1 innings, and reentered in the third inning, allowing just three Texas baserunners.

The bats continued on Saturday, with Jena Young rocking a three-run homer and Alexis Pupillo raking in an RBI double in the 7-4 victory.

With a sweep over Notre Dame, the Seminoles are now on an NCAA-leading 24-game win streak.

Five batters recorded multiple hits, contributing to the team’s 13-hit outing on Sunday. Kennedy Harp recorded three hits in four plate appearances. On the mound, Jazzy Francik relieved Bella Dimitrijevic, throwing 2.2 innings with two strikeouts and one hit to earn the win. She’s now 14-1 on the season.

Relentless😤😤



Kennedy with her second RBI of the day to put us up 8-4



📺ACCN#Team43 pic.twitter.com/XbdbuF2aIi — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 4, 2026

Tennessee Lady Vols

The Lady Vols have been on the struggle bus recently, but were able to take the series win over South Carolina.

Ace Karlyn Pickens made all the difference in the 4-2 win on Saturday, when she threw 3.2 innings of relief. She struck out five batters with just two hits to secure the win and move to a 10-4 record on the season.

Alannah Leach was the star of the offense, launching a lead-off home run to center field to extend the lead to 4-0.