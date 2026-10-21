Jocelyn Briski and the Alabama softball team have picked up right where they left off following a semifinal run at the 2026 Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Back home at Rhoads Stadium for a fall exhibition doubleheader against Mobile, Briski threw a seven-inning perfect game in the first 11-0 win, striking out 15 of the 21 batters she faced.

The Crimson Tide then posted another 3-0 shutout in the second game, with Kailey Plumlee and Vic Moten striking out five and seven, respectively.

Alabama wins game one vs. Mobile, 11-0



Jocelyn Briski throws a 7.0 inning perfect game with 15 strikeouts



Game two begins in about 25 minutes!#Team31 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/EuCUjyItSm — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) October 18, 2026

"Our pitching and defense have been awesome thus far,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. “Jocelyn picked up where she left off last spring. Kailey and Vic were both really good the second game. It was also great to see Noelani and Torynn hit their first bombs in a Bama uniform."

The Crimson Tide is coming off one of its best seasons since its 2012 national title, and these fall games may offer a glimpse of what to expect in 2027.

Briski came close to a perfect game a few times in the 2026 postseason, including against Belmont in the NCAA Regionals through six innings and against Nebraska at the WCWS, holding them to one hit, which allowed them to advance to the semifinals.

Earlier in the 2026 season, she earned the win with three innings pitched as part of a combined perfect game against UNA in March.

What is stopping Briski from going even higher during her senior year? Her standout performances earned her SEC Pitcher of the Year and NFCA All-American honors after a breakout junior campaign that included 37 appearances, 29 starts and a 1.41 ERA. The ace appears to be just getting started.

While the team finished with 102 home runs, a .567 slugging percentage, and 26 shutouts, all of which became the second-highest season totals in program history, the pitching staff carved out a spot in the history books, too. The young group, including Briski, Moten, Alea Johnson, Braya Hodges, and Kaitlyn Pallozzi, posted a .174 batting average against, ranking third all-time in Alabama program history.

Murphy now returns three of his top pitchers while losing Johnson to graduation andHodges left the sport completely. He also added pitcher Plumlee from Tennessee via the transfer portal, who begins in Tuscaloosa with four years of eligibility. While Briski often takes the spotlight, the bullpen behind her, plus Moten, off an exquisite rookie year, could tear through the SEC again.

The Crimson Tide opened its fall slate against Northwest Alabama CC, defeating them 11-1 in 10 innings of play. Ten different batters earned a hit, including home runs from Brooke Wells, Ava Bush and Paige Stanfield and an inside-the-park home run from Gerritt Griggs. All four pitchers saw time in the game and combined to allow just one run on six hits, with 19 strikeouts. Briski went six-up, six-down in two innings, striking out all six batters she faced.

Alabama will conclude fall play with a doubleheader against Itawamba CC and Southern Miss on Oct. 25, and against SEC foe Auburn on Nov. 13.