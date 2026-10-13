Alabama Softball Pitcher Reveals She's Done Playing

After an incredible 2026 season in which the Alabama pitching staff held a .174 batting average against opponents, ranking third all-time in program history, one arm out of the bullpen is hanging up her cleats.

Braya Hodges announced on social media that she is stepping away from the sport on Monday.

The Alabama native spent two years with the Crimson Tide and was often used in relief during midweek games.

"After 16 years playing this sport and 2 years at Bama I’ve decided to step away from playing," Hodges posted on Instagram. "I have loved my time playing softball and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. The coaches and players I have spent my time with have influenced me in wonderful ways and I will always be grateful for them. Everything I have learned, experienced, and enjoyed while playing has given me memories that will last forever! Thank you Bama coaching staff for always being the best of the best and having my back! Roll Tide always."

She made 16 appearances and made two starts in her career and had top-contributing moments in Alabama’s 56-9 overall record in 2026. Alongside ace Vic Moten, the two combined for a no-hitter in the season opener against Villanova in February. Hodges then went on to pitch the final inning in a combined perfect game against North Alabama in March.

The combined no-hitter from Vic Moten and Braya Hodges is the 47th no-no in program history and the first since Kayla Beaver did so on opening day in 2024, which also came against Villanova at that year's edition of the same Buzz Classic tournament in Atlanta#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/8rHpBvuBRM — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) February 6, 2026

Though she did not give up an earned run in 7.1 innings through those 16 appearances and two starts, her final appearance was on March 28 against North Dakota State. Head coach Patrick Murphy and staff relied on aces Jocelyn Briski, Moten, Kaitlyn Pallozzi, and Alea Johnson to reach a semifinal run at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Looking ahead to 2027, Alabama returns three of its top pitchers while losing Johnson to graduation and now Hodges. Murphy picked up pitcher Kailey Plumlee from Tennessee in the transfer portal, who heads to Tuscaloosa with four years of eligibility.

With Briski as the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year entering her senior year, and Moten and Pallozzi entering their sophomore years, it’s possible the Crimson Tide capitalizes on the 2026 season and makes an even larger run in the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 1 seed, the season marked the most wins since 2019 and its highest winning percentage (.862) since 2012, when Murphy led the squad to a national title. The team also finished with 102 home runs, a .567 slugging percentage, and 26 shutouts, all of which became the second-highest season totals in program history.