Alabama Softball Debuts New Locker Room Following Incredible 2026 Season

Following an incredible 2026 season that saw the Alabama Crimson Tide finish with the most wins since 2019 (56-9) and its highest winning percentage (.862) since 2012, the team has been rewarded with a gorgeous locker room renovation.

Starting the year with a HUGE upgrade🤩



Thank you to everyone that helped make this possible!#Team31 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/rNyUahXCOU — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) August 19, 2026

Head coach Patrick Murphy posted photos of the updated space, while infielder Salen Hawkins gave a behind-the-scenes tour on TikTok.

“Thanks to everyone who donated to the project — every penny was fundraised. We are so grateful for our friends, softball families and alums!,” Murphy wrote on X.

A new locker room for #BAMASB.



Thanks to everyone who donated to the project — every penny was fundraised. We are so grateful for our friends, softball families and alums! pic.twitter.com/cKy5Az4uPb — Patrick Murphy (@UACoachMurphy) August 19, 2026

The area features sleek white-and-red lockers with the Script A logo and player numbers printed on them, plus benches to hold additional equipment. The vanity area for pregame preparation is decked out with red-and-white LED lighting, while a legacy wall is dedicated to the 2012 Women’s College World Series championship team, the only team in program history to achieve the feat.

The Alabama softball team was surprised with a new locker room. | Alabama Athletics

Alabama also finished the successful 2026 season with 102 home runs, a .567 slugging percentage and 26 shutouts, all of which are the second-highest season totals in program history. Brooke Wells and Alexis Pupillo go down in history as they became the team's first pair to rip 20 home runs in the same season.

Additionally, the pitching staff's .174 batting average against ranks third all-time, and the 108 runs allowed are the fourth-lowest. Junior Jocelyn Briski was named an NFCA First-Team All-American and SEC Pitcher of the Year after collecting 220 strikeouts across 179.0 innings pitched.

Alabama sat in the No.1 spot of several polls throughout the season after being picked to land ninth in the SEC preseason poll. The team went on to earn the No.1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, marking its 16th appearance at the WCWS. The season came to a heartbreaking ending in the semifinal round of the WCWS, falling twice to Texas Tech.

Now headed into the 2027 season, the Crimson Tide are reloading with more than just a new locker room. Three standout transfers are headed to Tuscaloosa: pitcher Kailey Plumlee (Tennessee), outfielder Noelani Livingstone (Florida Southwestern) and catcher Karlee Ford (Iowa State).

While Briski and freshman Vic Moten were the only two pitchers to appear in the circle for Alabama at the WCWS, adding Plumlee alongside returners Kaitlyn Pallozzi and Braya Hodges makes for one feared bullpen in the SEC.

With Audrey Vandagriff and Ana Roman as staples in the outfield, and Marlie Giles and Alexis Pupillo having graduated from the backstop, Livingstone and Ford should earn starting positions.