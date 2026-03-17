Texas Tech Softball Games Against Florida State, Stetson Cancelled Amid Travel Issues

The highly anticipated non-conference rematch between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Florida State Seminoles has been cancelled due to severe storms and a tornado risk slamming the East Coast.

Set to play Stetson on Tuesday and the Seminoles on Wednesday, Texas Tech announced in a press release that the weather has made travel conditions tough for the team, resulting in the cancellations. Neither game will be rescheduled.

Additionally, Florida State released a statement confirming the cancellation of the home game and noted that single-game ticket holders will be refunded.

This cancellation comes as a disappointment to the Seminoles after dropping to the Red Raiders in a close 3-2 battle at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in February. Freshman Bella Dimitrijevic got the start for the Noles in the circle that game and was fierce, allowing just one hit, striking out three in her second career start. Jaysoni Beachum hit a two-out double to right field to score to put the game within one run, but the offense couldn’t find a way to pull ahead in the seventh.

Texas Tech’s Kaitlyn Terry grabbed the win after battling for six innings with six strikeouts, allowing just one earned run. Logan Halleman produced the highlight reel of the matchup when she made a leaping catch at the wall and fired a throw to Mia Williams, who relayed it to first to complete an incredible double play and secure the win.

The Seminoles are currently in the midst of a 14-game win streak, scoring 10 or more runs in seven of those games. With Texas Tech dropping its second game of the season to Arizona on Friday, it’s tough to think fans are missing out on a thrilling ball game now.

While No. 3 Texas Tech already has the top-ranked win under its belt, this second game against No. 10 Florida State may have helped them in the long run with RPI and future tournament seeding. The recent series win against Arizona helped boost them into the Top 10, and upcoming matchups against UCF, Arizona State, and Utah should help, but another win against FSU would have boosted the resume.

Now, they’ll head to Orlando later this week for a three-game series against the UCF Knights on Friday. As for the Seminoles, they are coming off an impressive three-game sweep over Syracuse last weekend to open ACC play. They’ll host Cal at home and look for another sweep, beginning on Friday.

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