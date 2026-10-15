American Conference Shakes Things Up With Addition of New Member

James Madison University seems to want a change of scenery.

The school's Board of Visitors voted to apply for admission to the American Conference after voting to terminate its membership in the Sun Belt Conference, On3 reported on Oct. 12, 2026. It will join no later than July 1, 2028.

NEW: The James Madison Board of Visitors voted on Monday to terminate its Sun Belt Conference athletic membership and apply to join the American.



(h/t @libmmercer)https://t.co/mpVbrwI1Z9 https://t.co/foK7nyXTOI pic.twitter.com/x9NxgzshJ8 — On3 (@On3) October 12, 2026

On Sept. 25, Brett McMurphy reported that Miami (Ohio), JMU and UConn had all contacted the American Conference seeking membership. Despite Miami (Ohio) offering $30 million to $40 million to join, it was reported that the conference was not looking to expand membership at that time.

The admission into the conference reportedly has a $20 million entrance fee for the Dukes.

“The American Conference is a destination, and James Madison University represents everything we value and strengthens our membership,” said Commissioner Tim Pernetti in a statement. “The Dukes have rapidly built a nationally recognized brand through a culture of innovation, investment, bold leadership and competitive success. JMU’s trajectory aligns with who we are and where we are going.

While the American conference has 15 members, not including JMU, only 10 of those schools have softball programs. The schools include South Florida, Wichita State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UNT, UTSA, Tulsa, UAB and Memphis.

Last season, South Florida led the conference in wins with a 44-17 record and tied Wichita State for a 21-6 record. South Florida claimed its second American Conference title with a 5-1 victory over the East Carolina Pirates. South Florida went on to compete in the Fayetteville Regional, but two losses to the Arkansas Razorbacks ended its season.

JMU softball finished sixth in the Sun Belt standings with a 13-11 conference record and a 27-24 overall record.

More 🍂🥎 this weekend 👇



🆚Radford📍Radford, Va. 📅Sat, Sept. 26 ⏰Noon

🆚Mary Baldwin/Bridgewater 🏟️Veterans Memorial Park 📅Sun, Sept. 27 ⏰1/3:30 PM #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/bcUzgE7Yzj — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) September 24, 2026

The Duke's best win in 2026 came against Penn State, a member of the Big 10, 5-3. JMU qualified for the Sun Belt Tournament, but fell to the Texas State Bobcats 5-2 in its first game to end the season.