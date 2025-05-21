Softball On SI

Fayetteville Super Regional: Schedule & Updates

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Bogle Park in Fayetteville Arkansas
Bogle Park in Fayetteville Arkansas / Arkansas Razorback Softball Athletic Department

In the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, a historic showdown is set as No. 4 seed Arkansas hosts unseeded Ole Miss in Fayetteville.

Both programs are on the cusp of making their first-ever appearance in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), adding immense significance to this best-of-three series.

Arkansas enters the Super Regionals with a 43–12 record, having dominated their regional with a commanding 12–0 victory over Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks’ potent offense and solid pitching have been key factors in their successful season.

Ole Miss, with a 41–18 record, advanced by defeating No. 13 Arizona in the Tucson Regional. The Rebels have showcased resilience and clutch performances throughout the tournament.

This all-SEC matchup not only promises high-level softball but also guarantees that one of these teams will make history by securing their inaugural trip to Oklahoma City for the WCWS.

The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29. 

Game 1: 8pm ET Friday May 23 (ESPNU)

Game 2: 9pm ET Saturday, May 24

Game 3: (if necessary) TBD Sunday, May 25

KATIE BURKHART-GOOCH

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

