Fayetteville Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
In the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, a historic showdown is set as No. 4 seed Arkansas hosts unseeded Ole Miss in Fayetteville.
Both programs are on the cusp of making their first-ever appearance in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), adding immense significance to this best-of-three series.
Arkansas enters the Super Regionals with a 43–12 record, having dominated their regional with a commanding 12–0 victory over Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks’ potent offense and solid pitching have been key factors in their successful season.
Ole Miss, with a 41–18 record, advanced by defeating No. 13 Arizona in the Tucson Regional. The Rebels have showcased resilience and clutch performances throughout the tournament.
This all-SEC matchup not only promises high-level softball but also guarantees that one of these teams will make history by securing their inaugural trip to Oklahoma City for the WCWS.
The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.