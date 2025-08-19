Arkansas Softball Announces Addition of New Assistant Coach
A former Arkansas team manager and graduate assistant is returning to Fayetteville, this time as an assistant coach. Head coach Courtney Deifel appointed Parker Staggs to her staff on Friday, and he will primarily assist with the pitchers.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Parker Staggs back to our Razorback softball family,” Deifel said in the press release. “Parker’s work ethic, personality, and knowledge of the game make him an incredible asset to our program. He has a true passion for Razorback softball and a deep understanding of the program’s culture. We know he will make an immediate impact on our student-athletes, both on and off the field, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back in Fayetteville.”
Staggs heads back to the Razorbacks after a year serving as an assistant coach at Duke, where he also assisted with the Blue Devils’ pitching staff.
Duke’s Pitching Performance Under Staggs
- Finished the season ranked 20th nationally with 14 shutouts.
- Ranked 25th nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 2.53.
- Blue Devils pitcher Dani Drogemuller garnered Second-Team All-ACC honors after registering a team-best 3.13 ERA and 18-9 record in 174.1 innings of work.
Staggs spent the 2019-22 seasons as a team manager before serving the 2023-24 seasons as a graduate student manager for the Razorbacks.
During his time in Fayetteville, Staggs helped the program in a plethora of ways, including bullpen sessions, throwing live batting practice, and scrimmages. He also assisted on gamedays, gathering analytic data for the coaching staff.
“It’s an incredible honor to return to the University of Arkansas — a place that shaped me both as a coach and person,” Staggs said in the press release. “Arkansas is my home, and I have immense pride for all that the university has to offer. I’m excited to work with some of the best people, coaches and athletes in the game. I look forward to my return to Bogle Park, with the best fans in the country.”
Aside from his collegiate experience, Staggs previously served as a coach for the Gators, a local softball team in Jefferson City, and assisted the Kansas City Aces Fastpitch Club.
His playing experience involves several men’s fastpitch tournaments and includes an invitation to the USA Junior Men’s National Team selection trials.
Coming off a 44-14 season in 2025, which featured their eighth-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and fourth NCAA Super Regional appearance in program history, Staggs replaces Danielle Gibson Whorton, who recently joined Cal softball’s staff.