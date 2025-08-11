Cal Softball: Steve Singleton Makes Additions to Coaching Staff
Just a week after Steve Singleton was appointed head softball coach of the California Golden Bears, he has made several impactful coaching staff additions.
Arkansas four-year letter winner Danielle Gibson Whorton, his wife and SFU alum, Chelsea Rex-Singleton, and former Longhorn, Camille Corona, highlight the staff.
Here’s a deep dove into what each of these coaches will bring to Berkeley.
Danielle Gibson Whorton
The two-time All-American first baseman during her playing career at Arkansas from 2019-22, was an assistant coach for the Razorbacks the past two seasons, helping with both the offense and defense.
Additionally, she played for the Bandits of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), where she spent the 2025 season as a key member of the second-place team. She was traded by the Blaze early in the season, but still held a .351 batting average over 74 at-bats.
Collegiate Career Highlights
- Appeared in a total of 248 games, and had a career batting average of .366 with 60 home runs and 220 runs batted in.
- Career leader in RBIs with 180
- Belted 10 or more home runs in four of her five seasons, including a career-best 20 homers as a senior.
- Led the Razorbacks to back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles in 2021 and 2022.
- Earned First-Team NFCA All-American honors in 2022.
- Top-10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.
- A 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.
Chelsea Rex-Singleton
Named assistant coach of the Southwestern University Pirates in 2023, Rex-Singleton brings extensive knowledge to all areas of the diamond.
While at Saint Francis, she split her time between the pitcher's mound and third base, holding a career ERA of 4.13. Offensively, she hit .227 with 40 RBIs and seven home runs.
Most recently, she is the head coach of the Barrelers of the Lone Star League, a premier summer collegiate softball league competition platform within the American Collegiate League (ACL).
Camille Corona
Corona joins Cal after spending a year as an assistant coach at Florida Southwestern State.
In her first season in Fort Myers, the Bucs won their ninth straight Conference Championship, their fourth FCSAA Championship, and made a run to the NJCAA National Championship Game, where they finished as runners-up.
She coached a pair of Bucs hitters to NJCAA All-American honors in Skylar Brennan, who was a First-Team pick, and Virginia Mambelli, who was a third-team selection.
As a former Longhorn, the utility player crushed the offensive side and continued to shine in her fifth year at the University of Texas-Arlington.
Collegiate Career Highlights
- Compiled a .407 career batting average.
- Hit an even .500 as a junior to lead Texas to the Women’s College World Series Finals.
- Hit .417 as a graduate student at UTA, playing 45 games to earn First-Team All-WAC and All-WAC Defensive Team honors while also being named to the NFCA All-Region Third team.