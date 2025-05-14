Binghamton Softball Delayed, Coach Calls Out NCAA Over Cross-Country Travel Woes
The Binghamton Bearcats are heading west to play in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene Regional.
However, their trip there isn't going according to plan and hitting coach Michaela Transue took to social media on Wednesday to let the NCAA and fans know what is happening.
"Hmmm. Only east coast team going to the west coast," Transue wrote in the first of multiple posts on X. "Traveling more than 1100 miles further than any other team in the tournament.
"On TWO separate flights after going back and forth with the ncaa for FOUR hours after the selection show concluded in order to NOT get in at 4am EST time.
"And here we sit. Delayed, and missing our connections on BOTH flights. For what should be the most exciting time of the season.
"NCAA you messed up. We should’ve chartered."
Her posts continued, pleading for fans to share her post with further details including the airline and flight number.
"Hey (Southwest) we need you to hold the 4:30 flight out of Chicago Midway so our (NCAA softball) athletes can make their connection to PORTLAND!!
"Flight 2765 has 20 (Binghamton softball) participants that NEED to get to Eugene, Oregon TONIGHT."
The America East champions are scheduled to face the Stanford Cardinal on Friday at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN+. Joining them in the tournament are the No. 16-overall seed Oregon and Big Sky Conference champions Weber State.
"Being the third seed in a 16th-seeded regional is incredible," head coach Jess Bump said. "I honestly wasn't sure if we'd have a shot at being a No. 3, so to do that speaks volumes of what we have done this season. Our RPI is the best it's ever been, and we've been 19-1 in our last 20 games, so that's probably what the committee is looking for."
This marks the Bearcats' second trip to the NCAA Tournament. Binghamton traveled to the James Madison Regional for games against the host Dukes and Fordham in 2015.