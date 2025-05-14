One of ASUN’s Best Hitters Shocks League by Entering Transfer Portal
Addison Foster was named a Second Team All-ASUN honoree Wednesday morning after announcing via social media she was entering the transfer portal on Monday.
Foster, one of the ASUN's best hitters, finished the 2025 season with the league's second-highest batting average (.418) and led the league in runs scored (55) and hits (74).
The infielder made a significant impact on the field for the Stetson Hatters over two seasons.
Foster started 48 games her freshman season and then played and started in all 57 games for the Hatters as a sophomore. Her number improved significantly from 2024 to 2025. She raised her batting average from .315 to .418, scored 23 more runs, and recorded 29 more hits.
Those weren't the only categories that saw a significant boost. Foster also drove in 32 more runs and saw her slugging percentage rise from .385 to .655.
Before playing at Stetson, Foster prepped at Lockport Township High School in Lockport, Ill. She also played club ball for the Chicago Cheetahs. A three-time varsity letterwinner, she was named an All-State honoree three times.
Foster has two year of eligibility remaining.