Blowouts by OU, Florida, and Texas Tech Prompt Former Division I Softball Coach to Call for Change

Three NCAA Division I softball programs posted ridiculous scores on Thursday, prompting one former coach to call for change.

After Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas Tech combined to outscore their opponents 84-0, Todd Bradley wants mid-major coaches to fight for larger guarantees.

Bradley, the former head coach at Alabama State, watched the Hornets fall 32-0 in Norman on Thursday. The Sooners scored 11 in the first inning and set a program record for the most runs in a home opener.

The win marked the second time this season when the Sooners scored 30-plus runs in a game, beating UTEP on Feb. 15 by a score of 34-0.

Florida beat East Texas A&M 28-0 and Texas Tech downed Abilene Christian 24-0.

All three games ended after five innings.

Bradley feels like mid-major programs are not receiving a fair guarantee to play games that result in blowouts. Records have shown that Power 4 programs can afford to pay their opponents a little more, or they could price the larger programs out altogether.

Bradley's suggestion would hit Power 4 programs where it hurts the most, their bank account. He says that future contract guarantees should pay the mid-major $1,000 per run scored above the smaller school.

"They can afford it," Bradley told Softball On SI. "Right now, based on this, OU would pay $32,000 to ASU."

Bradley also said that future contracts would state that "no money changes hands if the mid-major wins."

"Maybe these bigger schools will think twice about running up the score, and then that game would actually be an experience for both parties," Bradley added. "We can put a clause in there that says if playing a team more than once in a weekend, they only pay for the highest deficit."

What a night!!!! pic.twitter.com/EufzxnmGiB — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 27, 2026

Records obtained by Softball On SI via the Freedom of Information Act show that Oklahoma has paid teams in the past. During the 2025 season, OU paid Abilene Christian $5,000 plus 15 hotel rooms for three nights to play five games in Norman.

When Southeastern Louisiana visits Norman on March 1, the Lions will not receive any money in guarantees. SLU will only get 13 hotel rooms for one night at the Courtyard Marriott and 50 complimentary tickets.

Texas Tech routed ACU on Thursday, and the Red Raiders are on the hook for $2,500 (five-game guarantee), 15 hotels for two nights at the discretion of Texas Tech University, and 25 complimentary tickets.

Detroit, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and North Texas were promised the same amount of money and tickets as ACU, but have hotel rooms for three nights.

Florida is playing at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., which is hosted by Cal State Fullerton.

Perhaps Bradley is on to something, but it will take support from several coaches to effect any type of change.

