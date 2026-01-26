Oklahoma Softball Driving Ticket Price Increases Across the Country

When Patty Gasso and her eight-time national champion program come to town, the stands are guaranteed to be packed, and opponents are willing to pay the price.

Ahead of the University of Memphis’ 2026 season, which features matchups against ranked teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels, the university has announced that the softball program will become the sixth ticketed sport.

While single-game tickets will be $7 (general admission) plus fees in advance and $10 plus fees at the gate for reserved seating in the bleachers, tickets for standing room only areas will be $5 plus fees for all regular season home games.

That is, until the Power 4’s make their way to the Tigers Softball Complex.

Memphis will host the Sooners (March 18) and Ole Miss (March 31), and will excessively drive up the price of those matchups. Oklahoma will be $30 in advance and $40 plus fees at the gate, while the March 31 matchup against Ole Miss will be $15 in advance and $20 plus fees at the gate.

For those contests, only Memphis Athletic Fund (MAF) members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets will be free for all current University of Memphis students.

It’s not the first time softball programs around the country have gone to great lengths to get the Sooners on their fields and extra fans in the stands. Now, compared to college football, where teams pay other teams to play at their facility, the money in softball is slim. The average three-game guarantee is between $2,500-$5,000 or hotel rooms, not both.

A records request revealed that across the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons, Oklahoma had entered several agreements for matchups with schools like Abilene Christian, Arizona State, and Loyola Marymount that either covered the cost for hotel rooms for the span of the contests or provided a certain number of complimentary tickets for the visiting team. Abilene Christian covered the cost of 17 hotel rooms, while ASU and LMU provided 50 complimentary tickets for the visiting team.

East Texas A&M hosted the Sooners during the fall season and saw outrageous pricing, considering it wasn’t a regular-season game. Reserved chairback seating was as high as $40, and general admission was $25 on top of an extra $15 for parking.

The Sooners are coming off a shocking elimination loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals, which sparked significant discussion, with many wondering if Gasso and the four-time defending national champions were finally out of the way. But clearly, they remain a must-watch no matter where they go throughout the country.

