Boise State Softball Freshman First Baseman Earns Spot in Softball America Rankings
Boise State freshman Makenzie Butt has been on a tear since she stepped into the box for her first collegiate game on Feb. 7 against Saint Mary's.
From there, she broken record after record and is en route to one of the best seasons in program and Mountain West conference history.
Butt ranks second nationally in total RBIs (73) and RBIs per game (1.49), is tied for fifth in home runs (21) and is seventh in home runs per game (.43). She now owns the single-season RBI record, and her 21 home runs are tied for the program’s single-season record.
Butt also eads the Mountain West and NCAA freshmen in home runs, home runs per game, RBIs and RBIs per game.
The true freshman from Fountain Valley, Calif., also has an OPS of 1.342, nine doubles, 36 walks, and a perfect fielding percentage.
All of these statistics have kept her in Softball America's first basemen power rankings at No. 9. Based on the entire list of 15 first basemen, Butt is the only one with a 1.000 fielding percentage and leads the group in RBIs.
Her incredible debut season has earned her a spot on the NFCA's DI Freshman of the Year Top 25 watchlist, where she is one of eight mid-major representatives.
Butt and the Broncos will host Utah State in a three-game series starting Thursday to close out the regular season.
To see the entire first basemen rankings, visit Softball America.