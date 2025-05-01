Arkansas Softball’s Bri Ellis Reveals Secret Historic Senior Season
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks enter the final series of the regular season with the highest ranking in program history.
Arkansas also has one of the nation's best offenses powered by one of the sport's best hitters.
The Razorbacks rank ninth in Division I scoring 7.7 runs per game and fifth with a .447 on-base percentage. They've adjusted to the new philosophy, DJ Gasso brought just a year ago, and nobody has thrived more during those two years than Bri Ellis.
Ellis, who was named one of 25 finalists for USA Softball National Player of the Year on Wednesday, is demolishing the competition in softball's best conference.
Ellis is batting .491 with 54 hits, 57 runs scored, eight doubles, 24 home runs, 65 RBIs, 134 total bases, and 46 walks while posting a nation-leading 1.218 slugging percentage and .645 on-base percentage. She owns an OPS of 1.865, which is on pace to set a new NCAA record.
What's the secret to the senior's success?
“The secret sauce for me is staying loose, and so he's constantly trying to get me back into that phase,” Ellis said in an interview with Whole Hog Sports. “It takes me figuring it out for myself for it to really click in my brain…. Before every single at-bat and before every single game, I remind myself, ‘Control what you can control,’ which is being early.
“If I'm early, I can hit every single pitch they throw at me — day or night, fast or slow — if I'm early and if it's a strike, there's nothing I can't hit.”
Through 46 games, Ellis currently holds program records in seven offensive categories, including home runs, RBIs, total bases, batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored, and slugging percentage.
Ellis and the Razorbacks will conclude the regular season with a three-game series against No. 12 LSU starting Thursday at Bogle Park.