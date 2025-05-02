Brie Howard Makes History with First-Ever Cycle in Austin Peay Softball Victory
Austin Peay sophomore Brie Howard accomplished one of the rarest feats in college softball against Lipscomb on Thursday afternoon.
Howard hit for the first cycle in program history, leading the Governors to a 8-1 win over the Bisons in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Draper Diamond in Nashville.
The sophomore tripled in her first at-bat of the day. She doubled and homered in the fourth and fifth innings before notching a single in the top of the seventh. She finished that game 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Howard's home run was the 16th of her career, putting her in a tie with for 12th all-time.
However, hitting for the cycle was only one piece of program history accomplished on Thursday.
Senior first baseman Kylie Campbell scored for the 49th time this season, setting a new single-season record for runs scored. She finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Campbell got the Govs on the board in the top of the first, singling up the middle and coming around to score on Howard's triple.
Both teams were held scoreless until the Govs broike through for four runs in the top of the fifth. Katie Raper led off the frame with a solo homer and then Kayleigh Roper doubled. Campbell doubled in Kayleigh Raper and then Howard blasted a two-run home run.
Lipscomb scored one in the bottom of the fifth and again in the seventh but it wasn't enough to recover after APSU added three more in the top half of the final frame.
The Govs went on to sweep the doubleheader outscoring the Bisons 7-1 in Game 2.