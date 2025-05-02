Softball On SI

Brie Howard Makes History with First-Ever Cycle in Austin Peay Softball Victory

Sophomore Brie Howard made history as the first player in Austin Peay Softball history to hit for the cycle, leading the Governors to an 8-1 win over Lipscomb.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Austin Peay softball's Brie Howard hit for the first cycle in program history on May 1, 2025.
Austin Peay softball's Brie Howard hit for the first cycle in program history on May 1, 2025. / Alex Allard/APSU Athletics

Austin Peay sophomore Brie Howard accomplished one of the rarest feats in college softball against Lipscomb on Thursday afternoon.

Howard hit for the first cycle in program history, leading the Governors to a 8-1 win over the Bisons in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Draper Diamond in Nashville.

The sophomore tripled in her first at-bat of the day. She doubled and homered in the fourth and fifth innings before notching a single in the top of the seventh. She finished that game 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Howard's home run was the 16th of her career, putting her in a tie with for 12th all-time.

However, hitting for the cycle was only one piece of program history accomplished on Thursday.

Senior first baseman Kylie Campbell scored for the 49th time this season, setting a new single-season record for runs scored. She finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Campbell got the Govs on the board in the top of the first, singling up the middle and coming around to score on Howard's triple.

Both teams were held scoreless until the Govs broike through for four runs in the top of the fifth. Katie Raper led off the frame with a solo homer and then Kayleigh Roper doubled. Campbell doubled in Kayleigh Raper and then Howard blasted a two-run home run.

Lipscomb scored one in the bottom of the fifth and again in the seventh but it wasn't enough to recover after APSU added three more in the top half of the final frame.

The Govs went on to sweep the doubleheader outscoring the Bisons 7-1 in Game 2.

More news: Lady Vol Softball Alters Weekend Plans for Texas A&M Matchup

More news: Arkansas Softball Coach Addresses Controversial Call in Win Over LSU

More news: OU Softball Outlasts Florida in Extras, Moves Closer to SEC Title

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College