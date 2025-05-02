Softball On SI

OU Softball Outlasts Florida in Extras, Moves Closer to SEC Title

OU softball edged out Florida in a thrilling extra-innings battle, taking a crucial step toward securing the SEC title with a hard-fought road win.

Oklahoma infielder Cydney Sanders slides into third base during an NCAA softball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at Love’s Field in Norman. Okla., on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are on the cusp of history thanks to a nine-inning, 6-5 triumph over the No. 8 Florida Gators at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville on Thursday night.

Oklahoma is just one way away from clinching at least a share of the regular season Southeastern Conference title in its debut season.

The Sooners loaded the bases in the top of the ninth via three consecutive singles, bringing Abigale Dayton to the plate with a chance to give her team the lead. The Utah transfer delivered with a flare to shallow center, putting the Sooners on top 6-5.

Dayton finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

OU starter Sam Landry went the distance and shut the door on a Florida comeback in the ninth, getting Kenleigh Cahalan to ground out to second to end the game.

Landry threw a season-high 144 pitches and allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks, but struck out six.

Dayton drove in the game's first run in the top of second inning, doubling to right center and scoring Ailana Agbayani. Kasidi Pickering doubled the lead in the second with a solo shot to left.

The Gators took the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs.

Ella Parker tied the game in the sixth, and Tia MIlloy gave the Sooners their lead back with an RBI-single. Hannah Coor drove in another run to extend the OU lead to 5-3.

Parker finished 3-for-5 for the Sooners while Pickering, Agbayani, Dayton, and Coor added two hits each

A two-run homer from Florida's Mia Williams tied the contest again, but it was OU who found the timely hits in extras to take Game 1.

Game 2 between these teams will be Friday at 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

