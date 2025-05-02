Lady Vol Softball Alters Weekend Plans for Texas A&M Matchup
The threat of inclement weather has forced a schedule change in the Tennessee, Texas A&M series.
Due to the projected forecast of rain throughout the day on Saturday in the Knoxville area, the Lady Vols and Aggies will now play a Friday doubleheader at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Here is what the new schedule looks like:
Game 1: 2 p.m. ET (Gates Open at 1 p.m.)
TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)
Game 2: 5 p.m. ET OR 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1
TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)
Saturday's contest was also going to be Tennessee's senior day celebration. According to a press release, that will take place after Game 2 on Friday and fans are encourage to remain in their seats to honor Kinsey Fiedler, McKenna Gibson, Laura Mealer Katie Taylor, and Sophia Nugent.
Tickets that were purchased for Friday's originally scheduled game will be valid for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader and tickets that were purchased for Saturday's game will be valid for Game 1.