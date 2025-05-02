Softball On SI

Lady Vol Softball Alters Weekend Plans for Texas A&M Matchup

Tennessee has made an adjustment to its weekend plans for the upcoming series against Texas A&M due to expected weather conditions in the Knoxville area.

Tennessee infielder McKenna Gibson (24) hits a two-run home run during an NCAA softball game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
The threat of inclement weather has forced a schedule change in the Tennessee, Texas A&M series.

Due to the projected forecast of rain throughout the day on Saturday in the Knoxville area, the Lady Vols and Aggies will now play a Friday doubleheader at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Here is what the new schedule looks like:

Game 1: 2 p.m. ET (Gates Open at 1 p.m.)      
TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)

Game 2: 5 p.m. ET OR 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1    
TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)

Saturday's contest was also going to be Tennessee's senior day celebration. According to a press release, that will take place after Game 2 on Friday and fans are encourage to remain in their seats to honor Kinsey Fiedler, McKenna Gibson, Laura Mealer Katie Taylor, and Sophia Nugent.

Tickets that were purchased for Friday's originally scheduled game will be valid for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader and tickets that were purchased for Saturday's game will be valid for Game 1.

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

