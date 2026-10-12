College Softball Inches Closer to Adding Automated Ball-Strike System

Will college softball soon have the automated ball-strike challenge system (ABS)? The Sun Belt Conference is pushing the needle forward.

Ahead of the 2027 college softball and baseball seasons, the Sun Belt Conference expanded its relationship with Trackman, a radar-based system used to track pitches and evaluate ball-and-strike calls electronically. In softball, the Sun Belt will add in-game data and analytics delivery to softball coaches and staff via in-dugout tablets in 2027, while baseball will debut ABS during conference play.

The Sun Belt Conference initially partnered with Trackman in 2023 to assist with umpire training and evaluation in baseball, expanded to conference-wide player development and game preparation utilization at all 14 baseball-playing members in 2025 and added in-game data and analytics delivery to baseball coaches and staff via in-dugout tablets in 2026.

Now, a first-of-its-kind, conference-wide partnership will expand player development and game preparation utilization to all 12 softball-playing members for the 2027 season.

𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗧.



Sun Belt expands @TrackManBB relationship to debut ABS in baseball & in-dugout tablets in softball in 2027. ☀️⚾️🥎



📰 » https://t.co/mlQXHrtEDh pic.twitter.com/HuOddnGmz9 — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) October 2, 2026

“As one of the nation’s premier conferences in the diamond sports, the Sun Belt continues to invest in technology to remain at the forefront of industry trends,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said in a press conference. “Trackman has been a valued Sun Belt partner in these endeavors since 2023 and we look forward to expanding our relationship once again as we join a select group of conferences opting into the NCAA experimental rules for baseball and softball for the 2027 season.”

ABS was officially approved in August by the NCAA for use in all divisions of baseball. The Southeastern Conference experimented with the system in May, and now the rule will go nationwide on an experimental basis. With the Sun Belt inching closer in softball, is is possible we begin seeing Power 4 conferences step up?

Over the last five years, the Sun Belt has sent 29 teams to NCAA Regionals, 17 to NCAA Regional finals, 4 to NCAA Super Regionals and 2 to the College World Series in the diamond sports. South Alabama, Texas State and Marshall all represented in the NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament in 2026.

“Trackman is proud to serve the Sun Belt Conference and its programs and 2027 marks the next chapter in that partnership,” Trackman Director James Snikeris said in a press release. “The same accuracy and reliability their baseball programs already rely on will now power ABS, giving coaches, student-athletes and fans confidence in every call that is challenged. Trackman is also excited to expand live in-dugout data delivery to the conference’s softball programs, providing coaches and players with real-time insights during the game.”

ABS is nearing its first full year in Major League Baseball and has already solidified itself as a staple of the game. According to an ESPN report by Bradford Doolittle in May, walks were increasingly up, and the 9.4% walk rate at the time was on track to be the highest in more than a quarter century.

Inconsistent strike zone controversies in college softball are always the talk, but they seemed to really amplify during the 2026 season.

ESPN Analyst, former All-American, and medal-winning Olympian Danielle Lawrie got in a viral social media debate when she posted a called ball from home plate umpire Michael Hernandez during an SEC matchup between Oklahoma and Kentucky.

The video shows Kentucky catcher Ella Emmert receiving the pitch and visibly shocked when Hernandez calls ball four for the batter, Kendall Wells.

"Feel how you wanna feel, but I'll be damned if this is a ball!! This is one of the best hitters if not the top hitter in the country you shouldn't have to throw the ball over the heart of the plate to get a strike out. Umpires gotta be better," Lawrie posted.

Feel how you wanna feel, but I’ll be damned if this is a ball!! This is one of the best hitters if not the top hitter in the country you shouldn’t have to throw the ball over the heart of the plate to get a strike out. Umpires gotta be better. pic.twitter.com/tUzrBF0XGb — Danielle Lawrie (@daniellelawrie5) April 3, 2026

With college softball viewership trending upward year over year, ABS has the potential to elevate the game further through increased call accuracy and a new level of strategy.