WBSC Reveals Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage Schedule

The first Olympic softball qualification event for Los Angeles 2028 is nearing.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) revealed the official game schedule for the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage, played across the world in various locations, including Prague, Czechia, Lima, Peru, and Oklahoma City, Okla.

One Olympic berth will be available for the top-ranked team at the Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, in April 2027.

A total of 57 games will be held during the Group Stage. Here’s a look at what countries will battle in order to make it to Australia and potentially clinch a spot at LA28.

📰 Race for LA28 Olympic berth starts as WBSC unveils Women's Softball World Cup Group Stage schedule

🧐 Check out more details here

🔗 https://t.co/Yu0VozcOpZ#SoftballWorldCupW #LA28 pic.twitter.com/bnQfEHjKL2 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) April 21, 2026

Group Prague: June 16-20, 2026, Stadium of Joudrs

June 16:

No.9 Italy vs. No. 4 Canada

No. 14 Cuba vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

No. 10 Czechia vs. No. 11 Australia

June 17:

No. 14 Cuba vs. No. 10 Czechia

No. 11 Australia vs. No. 4 Canada

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No.9 Italy

No. 10 Czechia vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

June 19:

No.9 Italy vs. No. 4 Canada

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 11 Australia

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 10 Czechia

The round robin will run through June 19, with the playoffs scheduled for June 20. Since Australia is hosting the Finals, they already qualify, but should they fail to finish in the top two of the group, they will be given a wild card spot.

Group Lima: July 14-18, 2026, Villa María del Triunfo Softball Stadium

July 14:

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 12 Great Britain

July 15:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 1 Japan

July 16:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 13 Philippines

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 18 Peru

July 17:

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru

The round robin will finish on July 17, with playoffs scheduled for 18 July.

Group Oklahoma City: September 12-16, Devon Park

September 12:

No. 36 South Africa vs No. 8 China

No. 23 New Zealand vs No. 6 Netherlands

No. 2 U.S. vs. No. 7 Mexico

September 13:

No. 8 China vs. No. 23 New Zealand

No. 7 Mexico vs. No. 6 Netherlands

No. 2 U.S. vs. No. 36 South Africa

No. 6 Netherlands vs. No. 2 U.S.

September 14:

No. 7 Mexico vs. No. 36 South Africa

No. 23 New Zealand vs. No. 7 Mexico

No. 8 China vs. No. 6 Netherlands

No. 2 U.S. vs. No. 23 New Zealand

September 15:

No. 36 South Africa vs. No. 6 Netherlands

No. 23 New Zealand vs. No. 36 South Africa

No. 7 Mexico vs. No. 8 China

No. 8 China vs. No. 2 U.S.

The round robin will run through September 15, with the playoffs scheduled for September 16.