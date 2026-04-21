WBSC Reveals Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage Schedule
The first Olympic softball qualification event for Los Angeles 2028 is nearing.
The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) revealed the official game schedule for the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage, played across the world in various locations, including Prague, Czechia, Lima, Peru, and Oklahoma City, Okla.
One Olympic berth will be available for the top-ranked team at the Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, in April 2027.
A total of 57 games will be held during the Group Stage. Here’s a look at what countries will battle in order to make it to Australia and potentially clinch a spot at LA28.
Group Prague: June 16-20, 2026, Stadium of Joudrs
June 16:
- No.9 Italy vs. No. 4 Canada
- No. 14 Cuba vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei
- No. 10 Czechia vs. No. 11 Australia
June 17:
- No. 14 Cuba vs. No. 10 Czechia
- No. 11 Australia vs. No. 4 Canada
- No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No.9 Italy
- No. 10 Czechia vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei
June 19:
- No.9 Italy vs. No. 4 Canada
- No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 11 Australia
- No. 4 Canada vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei
- No. 4 Canada vs. No. 10 Czechia
The round robin will run through June 19, with the playoffs scheduled for June 20. Since Australia is hosting the Finals, they already qualify, but should they fail to finish in the top two of the group, they will be given a wild card spot.
Group Lima: July 14-18, 2026, Villa María del Triunfo Softball Stadium
July 14:
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 18 Peru vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 1 Japan vs. No. 12 Great Britain
July 15:
- No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 1 Japan
- No. 18 Peru vs. No. 12 Great Britain
- No. 18 Peru vs. No. 1 Japan
July 16:
- No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 13 Philippines
- No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 1 Japan
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 12 Great Britain
- No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 18 Peru
July 17:
- No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru
The round robin will finish on July 17, with playoffs scheduled for 18 July.
Group Oklahoma City: September 12-16, Devon Park
September 12:
- No. 36 South Africa vs No. 8 China
- No. 23 New Zealand vs No. 6 Netherlands
- No. 2 U.S. vs. No. 7 Mexico
September 13:
- No. 8 China vs. No. 23 New Zealand
- No. 7 Mexico vs. No. 6 Netherlands
- No. 2 U.S. vs. No. 36 South Africa
- No. 6 Netherlands vs. No. 2 U.S.
September 14:
- No. 7 Mexico vs. No. 36 South Africa
- No. 23 New Zealand vs. No. 7 Mexico
- No. 8 China vs. No. 6 Netherlands
- No. 2 U.S. vs. No. 23 New Zealand
September 15:
- No. 36 South Africa vs. No. 6 Netherlands
- No. 23 New Zealand vs. No. 36 South Africa
- No. 7 Mexico vs. No. 8 China
- No. 8 China vs. No. 2 U.S.
The round robin will run through September 15, with the playoffs scheduled for September 16.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02