College Softball Will See $100,000 Incentive Pool at 2027 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic
College softball is finally getting the money it's long deserved.
When the annual NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic comes to Clearwater on February 11-14, 18 softball programs will have the chance to earn a share of a $100,000 incentive pool.
Thanks to a $100,000 donation from Tracy and John Sellers, the historic “Elevate the Game Incentive” program will allow teams to earn a financial award based on the NFCA’s purpose, core values, and mission.
Across the four-day event, all participating programs, including half of the 2026 Women’s College World Series field, are eligible to receive allocations, ensuring equal access to incentives regardless of conference affiliation or 2026 performance.
While the tournament champion will earn $50,000, individual rewards totaling $50,000 that align with the core NFCA values of innovate, inspire, and coach will be distributed. “Innovate” rewards team statistical leaders (two offense and two defense), “Inspire” will be presented to the program that best embodies sportsmanship, integrity, and the mission of the NFCA, and “Coach” will be presented in recognition of outstanding coaching performance, strategic execution, and overall team leadership.
Participating Teams
- Auburn
- Bethune-Cookman
- California Baptist
- Indiana University
- Jacksonville State
- Liberty
- Long Island University
- Mississippi State
- NC State
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- Northwestern
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- Tennessee State
- Texas Tech
- Virginia Tech
- Wisconsin
Schedule and Top Matchups to Watch
Long Island University and Mississippi State kick off the tournament on Feb. 11, but high-end matchups will take place all weekend.
- Tennessee vs. Nebraska, Feb. 12, 4 p.m. CT
- Wisconsin vs. Auburn, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. CT
- Nebraska vs. Mississippi State, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. CT
- Texas Tech vs. Virginia Tech, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. CT
Tickets and How to Watch
Tickets are available for purchase through the City of Clearwater, Fla. A package for all four games is listed for $152.12, while individual days vary in price.
All games will be streamed live for free on GameChanger, while some matchups will have a dedicated broadcast team with multi-camera views.
2026 Leadoff Classic Results
Tennessee won the 2026 tournament after going a perfect 5-0 across the weekend. The Lady Vols’ pitching staff accounted for 42 strikeouts with just nine walks across 31 innings. They held opponents to just 12 hits and two runs, while limiting them to a .120 batting average.
At the plate, six Tennessee players hit home runs, and Sophia Knight led the offense with a .438 average, five runs, two doubles, one RBI, and four stolen bases.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02