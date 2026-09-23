College Softball Will See $100,000 Incentive Pool at 2027 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic

College softball is finally getting the money it's long deserved.

When the annual NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic comes to Clearwater on February 11-14, 18 softball programs will have the chance to earn a share of a $100,000 incentive pool.

Thanks to a $100,000 donation from Tracy and John Sellers, the historic “Elevate the Game Incentive” program will allow teams to earn a financial award based on the NFCA’s purpose, core values, and mission.

Across the four-day event, all participating programs, including half of the 2026 Women’s College World Series field, are eligible to receive allocations, ensuring equal access to incentives regardless of conference affiliation or 2026 performance.

While the tournament champion will earn $50,000, individual rewards totaling $50,000 that align with the core NFCA values of innovate, inspire, and coach will be distributed. “Innovate” rewards team statistical leaders (two offense and two defense), “Inspire” will be presented to the program that best embodies sportsmanship, integrity, and the mission of the NFCA, and “Coach” will be presented in recognition of outstanding coaching performance, strategic execution, and overall team leadership.

Get your rally caps ready! 🧢🎉



The schedule is set for the 2027 NFCA DI Leadoff Classic presented by @Max_BP! Come join us as 1⃣8⃣ teams take the field for the start of the DI 🥎 season.



🌊Clearwater, FL @VisitSPC

🗓️ Feb. 11-14

📺 Watch LIVE on @GetGameChanger & @MLBNetwork… pic.twitter.com/c0WWCqg4Oy — National Fastpitch Coaches Association (@NFCAorg) September 22, 2026

Participating Teams

Auburn

Bethune-Cookman

California Baptist

Indiana University

Jacksonville State

Liberty

Long Island University

Mississippi State

NC State

Nebraska

North Carolina

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Tennessee State

Texas Tech

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin

Long Island University and Mississippi State kick off the tournament on Feb. 11, but high-end matchups will take place all weekend.

Tennessee vs. Nebraska, Feb. 12, 4 p.m. CT

Wisconsin vs. Auburn, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. CT

Nebraska vs. Mississippi State, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. CT

Texas Tech vs. Virginia Tech, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. CT

Back to Clearwater we go! pic.twitter.com/7HXKl3KEYw — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) September 22, 2026

Tickets and How to Watch

Tickets are available for purchase through the City of Clearwater, Fla. A package for all four games is listed for $152.12, while individual days vary in price.

All games will be streamed live for free on GameChanger, while some matchups will have a dedicated broadcast team with multi-camera views.

2026 Leadoff Classic Results

Tennessee won the 2026 tournament after going a perfect 5-0 across the weekend. The Lady Vols’ pitching staff accounted for 42 strikeouts with just nine walks across 31 innings. They held opponents to just 12 hits and two runs, while limiting them to a .120 batting average.

At the plate, six Tennessee players hit home runs, and Sophia Knight led the offense with a .438 average, five runs, two doubles, one RBI, and four stolen bases.