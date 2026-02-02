Gathering top collegiate teams from around the country, the NFCA Leadoff Classic is back to open the Division I softball season from Feb. 5-8.

The four-day tournament held at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., will feature a field of 18 teams and 46 games.

Competition features five teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and two teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

🌴🌞 We are so close to hearing the words “Play Ball!”



Don’t miss a single pitch of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic presented by @MaxBP! Every game is available FREE on all your devices thanks to Official Sponsors @GetGameChanger & @MLB.🥎🔥



▶️ 5⃣ contests on @MLBNetwork… pic.twitter.com/azRruMP0hF — National Fastpitch Coaches Association (@NFCAorg) January 22, 2026

2026 Participants

Auburn

Boston College

BYU

Clemson

Eastern Kentucky

Liberty

Longwood University

Michigan State

Missouri

North Carolina Central

Notre Dame

Oregon

Penn State

Pitt

Rutgers

South Alabama

South Eastern Louisiana

Tennessee

Oregon Ducks vs. Liberty Flames: Feb. 7

A rematch of the 2025 NCAA Super Regionals is here.

After Liberty stunned the nation in Regionals, defeating the No.1 seed Texas A&M Aggies, all eyes were on them to take down the Ducks and make it to their first-ever WCWS. Melyssa Lombardi’s squad had other plans, though. Game 1 was a walk-off in extra innings, and Game 2 was a breezy 13-1 victory that sent Oregon back to the WCWS for the first time under Lombardi.

Can Liberty find some revenge, or will the Ducks still be hot off their 54-10 2025 season?

Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Oregon Ducks: Feb. 7

Two top-ranked teams will battle early this season.

Tennessee was inches away from making it to the finals of the WCWS, but Texas battled through to take the 2-0 win. Ace Karlyn Pickens is back for her senior season after putting up an impressive 1.17 ERA and 306 strikeouts, while a powerful freshman class is expected to make the offense deeper.

As for Oregon, they return massive talent and were able to replace the production of graduating seniors Paige Sinicki, Kai, and Kedre Luschar with some of the best players in the portal. Addison Amaral, Elon Butler, and Amari Harper join the squad to make the Ducks’ 54-10 2025 season replicated in 2026.

Auburn Tigers vs. Clemson Tigers: Feb. 7

Auburn and Clemson faced each other at the beginning of the 2025 season in the opening game of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. Clemson jumped on the board early with a solo home run in the first inning, but Auburn responded with six unanswered runs. It was an unforgettable game for then junior transfer Ma’nia Womack, who homered twice and showed the fans what she can bring to the table.

How will 2026’s opening weekend differ from last?

How to Watch

All games will be streamed live for free on the GameChanger app.

Several ticket options are available for each day of the event, with Friday and Saturday seeing the largest price of $40. A pass for the entire tournament is available for $135.

