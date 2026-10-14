EXCLUSIVE: All Women’s Sports Network to Broadcast Inaugural Sarasota Classic Softball Tournament in 2027

Six NCAA Division I softball programs will take the field in the inaugual Sarasota Classic in February 2027 with an exlcusive broadcast deal.

All Women's Sports Network and Peak Events, LLC have reached an agreement to deliver the tournament worldwide beginning Feb. 11.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase the extraordinary talent, dedication, and athleticism of women’s softball on AWSN,” said George Chung, CEO of AWSN. “The tremendous success we’ve experienced with softball programming on our network validates the strong and growing appetite among viewers for women’s sports and reinforces our commitment to bringing these remarkable athletes to audiences around the world.”

“The Sarasota Classic,” continued Chung, “represents exactly the kind of event we want to champion. By expanding opportunities for collegiate athletes to compete and showcase their talents beyond the traditional season, we can help elevate the next generation of softball stars while building on the momentum and growing global audience for women’s sports.”

Six teams. Plenty of matchups to look forward to. 🥎🌴

Which game are you most excited to watch at the inaugural Sarasota Classic? Let us know in the comments! 👇

📍 Sarasota, FL | February 11–14, 2027 pic.twitter.com/rInxW81j2f — Sarasota Classic 🥎 (@SarasotaClassic) October 13, 2026

Women's College World Series semifinalist Alabama will play in the inaugural event alongside Florida State, Texas State, Baylor, Ohio State and James Madison, all competing for the grand prize championship belt.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with AWSN to help showcase the inaugural Sarasota Softball Classic to fans across the country and around the world,” said Ryan Kirkwood, Assistant Vice President of Operations at Peak Events.

“We’ve put a lot of work into bringing six outstanding college softball programs to Sarasota, and having AWSN involved is another big step in making this event special,” continued Kirkwood. “Our goal is to put on the best early-season college softball tournament in the country, providing a first-class experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike. We want to ultimately establish this as the premier college softball tournament outside of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. We're striving to be the best outside of OKC, and we can't wait to get things started in February."

Make a trip out of the inaugural Sarasota Classic! 🥎☀️



Our travel package includes four nights in Sarasota, tickets to every game, transportation to the stadium, and exclusive pregame field access. See all details on our website and book your spot through the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/GIDb3ql7Hd — Sarasota Classic 🥎 (@SarasotaClassic) September 28, 2026

Sarasota Classic Format

The overall champion will be determined by win-loss record.

If there is a two-way tie for first place, the score from their head-to-head game during the tournament will serve as the tiebreaker.

If the three top teams finish with the same record, the winning team will be determined by calculating the greatest run differential from the games those three teams each played against one another.

If two of the top three teams remain tied after calculating run differentials, the winner will be

determined by referring to the head-to-head game result between those two teams.

The entire tournament broadcast will be released at a later date.

A look at what the Sarasota Classic teams have been up to... 👀



Six accomplished programs are headed to Sarasota. Which team are you most excited to watch? 🥎🌴



📅 February 11–14, 2027

🎟️ Get your tickets at the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/Caf0MPFbRD — Sarasota Classic 🥎 (@SarasotaClassic) September 17, 2026

AWSN Continues Making Waves in Softball

With the addition of the Sarasota Classic, AWSN is now home to three different softball properties.

The network partnered with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) for its World Cup Group Play in 2026 and the Professional Softball League (PSL), which launched earlier in 2026 with five teams from five different U.S. cities.

Since launching in November 2024, AWSN has become the world’s fastest-growing media

property dedicated exclusively to women’s sports as well as a leading home for women’s

softball.

The AWSN platform is available on over 1 billion devices across 60-plus countries.