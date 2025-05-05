Top Moments From the Final Weekend of the College Softball Regular Season
The regular season wrapped this weekend for every conference except one in Division I softball on either Saturday or Sunday, and it was full of memorable moments.
The West Coast Conference is the only one still in play and the only conference not to have a postseason tournament. The regular season champion will get the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.
Without further ado, here are some of the most exciting moments from the weekend.
Mia Scott Plays All 9 Positions in Single Game
Texas senior Mia Scott has the game of her life on Saturday against Kentucky. Not only did the Longhorns win 12-3, but she played all nine positions.
After starting the game at third base, she moved over to shortstop once Texas had a comfortable lead.
The Longhorns grabbed a 10-0 lead in the third, and Scott continued to bounce around the field, ending her adventure in the circle.
"Today was fun," Scott told reporters after the game. "I was able to just be myself and have a fun day at the field. It wasn't something that was planned, but the coaching staff went along with it, so I'm thankful for them. I'm also thankful for my teammates for letting me be able to do such a fun thing today. I know the team really fed off the crowd's energy today, as well as they really kept me up and going throughout the game."
FSU's Jazzy Francik no-hits VT
Florida State freshman pitcher Jazzy Francik threw the first no-hitter against a ranked opponent in program history in an 8-0 win in six innings against No. 18 Virginia Tech
Francik became the first true freshman to throw a no-hitter since Lacey Waldrop on Feb. 12, 2012, against Ole Miss. In her seventh start, she retired 18 batters in six innings, striking out three and walking three.
Florida Earns Series Win Over Top-Ranked OU
The Florida Gators earned a series victory over the top team in the nation for the first time in program history when they secured a Game 3 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
One of the biggest highlights from the weekend came in the finale when centerfielder Kendra Falby robbed OU's Cydney Sanders of a home run. It was her fourth robbery of the season.
Northwestern Upsets UCLA
The Northwestern Wildcats ended the regular season in the best way possible. They beat the No. 9 UCLA Bruins on the road in Westwood.
Northwestern took the series opener 8-0 in six innings and won the finale 5-3 on Sunday.
Coming into the series, the Wildcats were considered to be outside of the NCAA Tournament field of 64, but this late push could be the boost needed to earn an at-large berth.
FAU's Jaden Martinez is Perfect
The No. 24 Florida Atlantic Owls won their second consecutive American Athletic Conference regular season title on Saturday in dramatic fashion.
Junior pitcher Jaden Martinez tossed the third perfect game in program history in a 5-0 win to capture the title and program history. It was FAU's first perfect game since 2002 and second no-hitter of the season.
Cleveland State Wins Title in Final Season
It has been an emotional season for Cleveland State. Just a few months ago, the university announced it was cutting the program, and on Saturday, the unthinkable happened.
The Vikings won their first regular season title in 15 years, finishing with a 22-19 overall record and a 17-7 record in league play.
Because Cleveland State clinched the top seed, the Vikings will host the Horizon League Softball Championship.