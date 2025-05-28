Florida Softball's Taylor Shumaker Named 2025 NFCA Freshman of the Year
One can’t write the story of this season without Taylor Shumaker.
The Florida outfielder didn’t just show up, she exploded onto the national stage. Now, with a trip to the Women’s College World Series underway, she’s adding another title to her name: 2025 NFCA Freshman of the Year.
Announced Tuesday night at the WCWS players' banquet in Oklahoma City, the award recognizes the top first-year player in Division I softball, and Shumaker more than earned it. She becomes just the second Gator in program history to win the honor, joining Amanda Lorenz (2016).
A Fullerton, Calif. native, Shumaker started all 63 games for Florida this season and didn’t miss a beat. She batted .389 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs – tying for the national lead in runs batted in. Her power numbers weren’t just flashy; they were consistent, backed by 17 doubles, 72 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases in 19 tries. Her .818 slugging percentage and .490 on-base clip prove she’s more than just a bat, she’s a game-changer.
When it mattered most, she delivered. In the postseason alone, Shumaker hit .500 (7-for-14), launched four home runs, and drove in 10 runs. She wasn’t just part of Florida’s WCWS run, she helped lead it.
The accolades piled up all season. All-SEC First Team. NFCA All-Region. Multiple Freshman of the Week awards. National Player of the Week nods. A finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Wherever you looked, Shumaker’s name was there – usually at the top.
What makes this moment even sweeter is the timing. Florida is back in Oklahoma City, chasing hardware, and they’ve got one of the most dangerous freshmen in the country helping steer the ship.
For a program with a championship pedigree and high expectations year in and year out, Shumaker didn’t just meet the moment – she elevated it. Something tells me this is just the beginning.