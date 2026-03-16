Florida State and Texas Tech Softball Jump Into RPI Top 10

The NCAA has released its second week of Rating Percentage Index (RPI) for Division I softball.

RPI is a formulaic ranking system used by the selection committee to evaluate team resumes for tournament seeding, which mainly emphasizes teams’ Strength of Schedule. It consists of three weighted components: 25 percent team winning percentage, 50 percent opponents' winning percentage, and 25 percent opponents' opponents' winning percentage.

With conference play heating up, there have been some switch-ups to the rankings. Here’s a look at the Top 10 teams, their Strength of Schedule, and current overall record. To see the full list, visit the NCAA website.

Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings

Tennessee (27-1)- SOS: 4 (Previous Rank: 1) Alabama (26-1)- SOS: 13 (Previous Rank: 2) Nebraska (21-5)- SOS: 1 (Previous Rank: 3) Texas (26-1)- SOS: 22 (Previous Rank: 4) Florida (29-1)- SOS: 21 (Previous Rank: 5) Arkansas (23-4)- SOS: 8 (Previous Rank: 7) UCLA (25-3)- SOS 25 (Previous Rank: 6) Florida State (25-4)- SOS: 29 (Previous Rank: 12) Mississippi State (27-4)- SOS: 40 (Previous Rank: 9) Texas Tech (27-2)- SOS: 49 (Previous Rank: 13)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders debuted low in the initial RPI Rankings at No. 13, due to the lack of competition they faced at the start of the season. With Big 12 conference play in full swing, the series against Arizona helped boost them into the Top 10. Though they dropped one game, they were able to power back and sweep the doubleheader with two run-rule wins. Kaitlyn Terry hit three home runs on the day, while NiJaree Canady delivered in the circle with a two-hit shutout.

TEXAS TECH TAKES THE SERIES 🙌



No. 2 @TexasTechSB shuts out No. 12 Arizona, 8-0 (5 inn.), in game three to win the series! #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/QdXNME7V4J — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 14, 2026

Florida State Seminoles

A sweep over Syracuse to start ACC action bumps the Seminoles up four spots in the rankings. On Sunday, the offense recorded two multi-run innings on their way to their 25th victory of 2026, scoring 11 runs on 10 hits with no errors. ​​

GRAANNNDDD SLAAAMMMM ASHTYN💣💣💣



Still no outs in the first



📺ACCNX#Team43 pic.twitter.com/5IzpxjOux5 — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2026

The Seminoles will now face Texas Tech again on Wednesday, after losing a close 3-2 battle in February at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks jump one step up after knocking off the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide to continue SEC action over the weekend. Though the win gave them momentum, Arkansas couldn’t keep up on Sunday, resulting in Alabama winning the series. The Razorbacks now hold an SEC record of 3-3, and won’t face conference foes until they host Florida beginning March 27.

HOGS WIN!!!



Arkansas downs Alabama in an instant classic to even the series! pic.twitter.com/lxpnsZqy4n — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 14, 2026

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