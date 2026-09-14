Former Arizona State Standout Joins Texas Tech Softball Staff

Former Arizona State ace Kenzie Brown has joined the Texas Tech staff as director of player development, the Red Raiders announced Thursday.

Fresh off her AUSL rookie season with the Portland Cascade, Brown will look to bring her experience and expertise to a supporting role in the Red Raider program.

After starting her career at Tulsa, Brown spent the latter part of her career with the Arizona State Sun Devils. In her time in Tempe, Brown established herself as a workhorse, throwing over 416 innings across three seasons.

Former All-Big 12 and All-American selction joins the staff! Welcome Kenzie!!!



📰https://t.co/bKOT1z2Oy8 pic.twitter.com/LunSuk7DYV — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) September 10, 2026

Across her career, the Lake City, Ill., native posted a 2.75 ERA and amassed 50 wins with 30 complete games and seven saves.

Brown established herself as a strikeout master, punching out a whopping 676 batters in her career. In her junior season, she struck out 40.5 percent of the batters she faced.

In 2025 and 2026, Brown racked up numerous accolades. The right-handed hurler earned NFCA All-West Region First Team honors, D1Softball Second Team All-American recognition, and was named an NFCA First Team All-American in 2025 and an NFCA Second Team All-American in 2026.

Brown was one of just 17 college seniors drafted into the AUSL for the 2026 season. She was selected in the third round by the Portland Cascade, making her the first Sun Devil ever to participate in the AUSL college draft.

In her rookie season in Portland, Brown played a key role on the Cascade pitching staff. She went 4-3 in the circle while maintaining a 3.56 ERA. She also racked up 32 strikeouts across her 37.1 innings of work.

Texas Tech Head Coach Gerry Glaso detailed the insight that Brown will bring to the Red Raider program in a press release from Texas Tech Athletics.

"She has a great mix of youth and competitiveness while also being extremely mature and intelligent. We believe her recent competing in the Big 12 and being one of the top players over the past two seasons will be a key addition to our staff as we look to maintain our spot and become a fixture as one of the top softball programs in the country."

Brown also expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter in a Texas Tech press release.

"I am super excited to invest in these student-athletes and help them reach their potential while creating an impact both on and off the field."

While in Tempe, Brown earned her degree in Organizational Leadership from Arizona State University.