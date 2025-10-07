Texas Tech Softball Coach Gerry Glasco Receives Major Pay Raise
After leading Texas Tech into the history books in his first season at the helm, head coach Gerry Glasco has received another year added to his contract, plus a pay raise.
According to the Avalanche-Journal, which obtained information through an open records request, Glasco’s contract, which was set to expire at the end of the 2029 season, now runs through 2030.
The extension and raise were given in early July, just a month after the Red Raiders fell to Texas in the decisive Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) championship series.
Though failing to snag the program’s first-ever national title, this bump for Glasco comes after the Red Raiders finished the 2025 season with a 54-14 record. They made the program’s first-ever trip to the WCWs, won their first Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, hosted their first NCAA Regional, and advanced to their first NCAA Super Regional.
Additionally, the team broke 22 program records during 2025 and had a program-best 10 players earn All-Big 12 honors. Among those student-athletes was Big 12 and National Pitcher of the Year NiJaree Canady, who became the first First-Team All-American in program history. Glasco also earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after going a program-best 20-4 in conference play.
Glasco's original contract was set for him to make a combined $1,077,284 through the 2026 to 2029 seasons. Now, he’ll earn $1,470,000 across the next five years, with the last three earning him $300,000 per year, following salaries of $280,000 for the 2026 season and $290,000 for 2027.
On top of that, Glasco can still earn one month’s salary for achievements, including a Big 12 championship, and regional, super regional, and WCWS qualifiers. He can earn a half-month’s salary for winning Big 12 Coach of the Year and an additional $20,000 bonus for winning a national title.
Judging by his massive transfer class, on paper, the pressure is on Glasco to go even further in 2026. He has assembled a talent-filled roster around ace Canady, who heads into her senior year.
"We wanted to add depth and experience in as many places as possible as we try to win the National Championship this coming season," head coach Gerry Glasco said in a press release. "Obviously it will be very difficult to improve upon our 2025 season, but as a staff we feel like we have made tremendous improvements as we enter our second season at Texas Tech."
Transferred In:
- Taylor Pannell (Tennessee)
- Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA)
- Jazzy Burns (Ohio State)
- Mia Williams (Florida)
- Desirae Spearman (New Mexico State)
- Lagi Quiroga (Cal)
- Jackie Lis (Southern Illinois)
Williams, Pannell, and Terry all played in the WCWS last season, while Burns and Quiroga played in the NCAA Regionals. Aside from the postseason experience, the newcomers add tremendous power to Glasco's lineup as the seven athletes combined hit 105 home runs last season.
The Red Raiders may struggle big time to become a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, though, due to several teams refusing to play them this season. If they can’t get a tougher schedule, their RPI and Strength of Schedule could prevent them from achieving their lofty WCWS goals.
Playing well on the field isn’t the only way Glasco is making a living. During the final two years of his contract, he is set to make a total of $30,000 for rights fees for outside athletics-related income. These include contracts with clothing and shoe companies, such as adidas, the official uniform provider for the Red Raiders.
The Avalanche-Journal also found that if Glasco were to be terminated without cause by Texas Tech during his contract, he would still be paid an amount equal to 70 percent of the remaining annual base salary, beginning a month after. If he leaves to coach at another school during this contract, he will owe Texas Tech 30 percent of his remaining salary.