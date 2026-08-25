Former MLB All-Star Makes Move To College Softball, Joins Idaho State Coaching Staff
It's not often that Major League Baseball and NCAA softball collide, but when they do, it's always interesting.
Billy "Country Breakfast" Butler, best known for his eight seasons with the Kansas City Royals, is joining Idaho State as an assistant coach, according to a report from D1Softball.
The move brings a former MLB All-Star into the college softball ranks after Butler spent the past several years coaching baseball and softball in Idaho.
The 40-year-old Butler brings an extensive hitting resume to Pocatello. Selected by Kansas City with the 14th overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft, Butler reached the majors in 2007 and developed into one of the Royals' most consistent hitters.
His best season came in 2012, when he earned his lone MLB All-Star selection and won a Silver Slugger Award. Butler spent eight seasons with Kansas City before playing for the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees, finishing his ten-year MLB career with a .290 batting average, 147 home runs and 728 RBIs.
Butler also helped Kansas City reach the 2014 World Series, appearing in all five games of the Royals' American League Championship Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles and subsequent seven-game World Series loss to the San Francisco Giants.
His transition into coaching began after his playing career ended. Butler was named the hitting coach for the Idaho Falls Chukars in 2021, returning to the organization where he began his professional playing career in 2004.
Butler has since become increasingly involved in softball. He has coached travel softball in Idaho, including with USA Explosion Premier, and most recently served as the softball coach at Idaho Falls High School.
Now, that experience will take him to the Division I level as part of a largely rebuilt Idaho State staff.
Harold Simmons was hired in June as the 10th head coach in program history after spending seven seasons as an assistant at Northern Colorado. During his tenure there, the Bears captured multiple Big Sky titles and reached the NCAA Tournament. Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros specifically highlighted Simmons' work developing offense and recruiting talent when announcing his hiring.
Butler joins a new-look staff that also includes pitching coach Katie Camacho Orona. With Butler handling offense, Idaho State adds a coach whose path to Division I softball is anything but conventional — from MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger to high school and travel softball coach, and now a spot in a college dugout.
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Paige Durrenberger is a sports writer and Economics student at the University of Texas at Austin. She has covered golf, softball, and the Texas Stars for The Daily Texan and is also a contributing writer for 5Wins. Raised in Dallas, Texas, when Durrenberger isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog Bailey or cheering on whichever Dallas team is in season.Follow PaigeTexas06