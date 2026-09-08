Former New Mexico State Softball Coaches Speak Out After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former New Mexico State softball head coach Kathy Rodolph and former associate head coach Cat Heifner have broken their silence.

After a deep investigation by the Las Cruces Sun-News, which revealed that the two were fired from their positions and that many years of sexual misconduct allegations happened under their watch, James Baca of the Aggregator received their comments.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to lead the Aggie softball program,” Rudolph, the university's longest-tenured active coach, told Baca. “After nearly four decades, I retired from coaching, grateful for the athletes I coached and the colleagues who worked with me.

“Recent reporting discussing serious and confidential matters involving former students does not establish that those matters caused my retirement. Out of respect for the students involved and the processes established to address such concerns, I will not discuss those matters. As a coach, I valued and respected my student-athletes and their welfare above all else because I cared and always will.”

In October 2025, it was announced that after 22 seasons with the program, Rodolph was relieved of her duties in what was called a “coaching change”. Heifner was also announced to be moving on from her role, and assistant coach Benet Higgs stepped in to serve as the Aggies’ interim head coach for the 2026 season and was later given the permanent position.

Though the actual reason for the firings is unknown, through multiple records requests, The Sun-News reporter Nick Coppola uncovered documents showing claims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and a failure to protect players who were victims over multiple incident reports from 2021-24.

ICYMI: A video summary of my investigation surrounding Kathy Rodolph and Cat Heifner's firings from New Mexico State softball in October 2025, which uncovered numerous instances of alleged sexual misconduct from 2021-24.



The exact reason for their firings is still unknown. https://t.co/pxPtiCs61q pic.twitter.com/myaZknCyff — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) August 15, 2026

Numerous reports were made by New Mexico State’s Office of Institutional Equity between 2021 and 2024, revealing a toxic culture with claims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and the failure to protect players who were victims.

But in February 2026, the program celebrated Rodolph’s retirement.

“I’m grateful for my years at New Mexico State and for the athletes I had the privilege to coach,” Heifner told Baca. “Recent coverage has left the impression that I was accused of sexual misconduct, causing my departure. I was not.

“Because the underlying matters involve former students and confidential university processes, I will not discuss them publicly. I’m proud of what we built with the women who came through this program and (I’m) focused on what’s ahead.”

Baca, who aims to bring better coverage of NMSU athletics to fans, felt Rodolph and Heifner needed to tell their side of the story. When The Sun-News reached out about the accusations, Heifner declined to comment, and Rodolph offered a short message.

“Because Title IX is such an important part of how institutions handle these matters — and how New Mexico State University, or any university for that matter, handles investigations — there was a lot in the story that I felt needed additional context. I will discuss that further on another platform,” Baca wrote.

As the winningest coach in school history with a 540-437 record, Rodolph led the program to six WAC regular season championships, four NCAA Regional appearances, and was a five-time WAC Coach of the Year.

Under her direction, 17 players were named to the NFCA All-Region team, and the Aggies captured the last eight WAC Player of the Year awards and back-to-back WAC Freshman of the Year honors.